Big change was made to Brock Lesnar's upcoming return plan - Reports

Brock Lesnar will return to SmackDown for the 12/3 episode in San Antonio, Texas. Lesnar had been suspended by Adam Pearce on the SmackDown following Crown Jewel. However, his suspension has now been lifted. This was a late change in plan, as originally, WWE wanted to do an angle where Lesnar would buy a ticket to be in the Los Angeles crowd for the 12/10 SmackDown episode.

Brock Lesnar faced Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2021 and was unsuccessful in beating The Tribal Chief. Upset by his loss, Lesnar ran amock on the next SmackDown, attacking Adam Pearce and other personnel. This resulted in him being suspended.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that WWE has done an excellent job with the story involving Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. He further said it feels like a bigger match than either Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page or CM Punk vs. MJF in AEW.

"Lesnar returns on 12/3 in San Antonio and is also booked on 12/10 for Smackdown in Los Angeles. Originally he was still going to be suspended and would do the deal where he bought a ticket to attend the Los Angeles show, but on the 11/26 Smackdown the show was built around Braxton ending the show announcing that Lesnar’s suspension was lifted while Pearce acted shocked that Reigns and company also were," stated Meltzer.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#SmackDown Brock Lesnar beat Adam Pearce up so badly that he split his pants 😂 Brock Lesnar beat Adam Pearce up so badly that he split his pants 😂#SmackDown https://t.co/0GdoF3LkgU

What's next for Brock Lesnar?

It wasn't revealed who lifted Brock Lesnar's suspension, given that Adam Pearce is still an on-screen authority figure in WWE. The Beast Incarnate has a score to settle not just with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman but Pearce as well.

As Sami Zayn is the top contender for Reigns' Universal Championship, could Lesnar cross paths with the Canadian star too?

Also Read Article Continues below

Multiple reports have suggested that Brock Lesnar has been brought back earlier than originally planned due to pressure from FOX. They wanted WWE's biggest star present for SmackDown in Los Angeles.

Edited by Kartik Arry