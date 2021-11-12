Real reason why Brock Lesnar is being brought back to SmackDown earlier than expected; return date and future plan revealed - Reports

Brock Lesnar is all set to return to SmackDown on the December 10th episode in Los Angeles. The Twitter account of Staples Center revealed that Brock Lesnar has 'vowed' to buy a ticket to the show and be there. Considering Lesnar is currently suspended from WWE, buying a ticket is his only option to make it.

The Beast Incarnate lost to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel thanks to the interference of Paul Heyman and The Usos. An irate Lesnar let lose on the following SmackDown and put his hands on Adam Pearce. For this crime, he was suspended and fined.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that Brock Lesnar will have to make his return to WWE in December due to pressure from FOX executives:

''Lesnar will be returning on the 12/10 Smackdown in Los Angeles. The idea is he’s going to buy a ringside ticket. This show is a major one because they are running the show in that city largely for FOX executives to get a major FOX show in FOX’s home base. Lesnar is obviously one of the key people they are interested in, and it’ll likely be the start to build Lesnar for the Rumble show,'' said Meltzer.

STAPLES Center @STAPLESCenter The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: stpls.la/wwe21tw The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: stpls.la/wwe21tw https://t.co/euSyXGDNOL

It is believed that his suspension was a way to keep him away from WWE considering his limited dates.

What's next for Brock Lesnar?

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

We eat first. #Smackdown You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain.We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain. We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable #Smackdown https://t.co/aLXAtXMqmL

There were reports after his last appearance on SmackDown that Brock Lesnar will be taking time off from WWE until 2022. But those plans have changed as the former Universal Champion returns next month.

Reports have also stated that the program between Lesnar and Reigns is far from over and the company is looking to build the pay-off match between the two men at next year's WrestleMania.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Brock Lesnar is likely to go after Roman Reigns and The Bloodline when he returns to SmackDown in Los Angeles.

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Brock Lesnar's return? Yes No 27 votes so far