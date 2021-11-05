Plans for Brock Lesnar in 2022 - Reports

Brock Lesnar lost to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in his return match at Crown Jewel. Since then, most fans have assumed that he will not return anytime soon. But new reports have stated that WWE plans on using the former champion heavily in the first half of 2022.

The Beast Incarnate is currently suspended due to his actions on SmackDown following Crown Jewel. Lesnar went on a rampage and attacked multiple WWE officials, and he also put his hands on Adam Pearce.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently discussed WWE's lack of part-time superstars. The company only has a few big-money attractions, like Goldberg, Edge and Brock Lesnar, that it can currently bank on.

''They are down to Edge, Lesnar and Goldberg, whether it’s a Saudi show or Mania," said Meltzer. "And Edge is being used often enough that he’s not a hotshot that is going to be a difference-maker. Goldberg has been used a lot of late, and Lesnar will be used a lot between January and WrestleMania."

Will Brock Lesnar continue his feud with Roman Reigns?

Several reports have suggested that the program between Roman Reigns and Lesnar is far from over. While the original plans called for The Rock to face his cousin at WrestleMania next year, it is much more likely that The Tribal Chief will face Lesnar instead.

Meltzer also talked about the lack of credible babyfaces who could challenge the reigning WWE Universal Champion. With this in mind, WWE could plan on having Lesnar continue his feud with Reigns from January to WrestleMania. There, the two powerhouses could collide in a buzzworthy rematch.

Lesnar has lost his last two matches in WWE, and it will be interesting to see how WWE restores his credibility. There is also some speculation that the rivalry between The Beast Incarnate and Drew McIntyre will be reignited.

