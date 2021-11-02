WWE possibly building former Royal Rumble winner to face Brock Lesnar - Reports

Brock Lesnar has been in a heated rivalry with Universal Champion Roman Reigns over the last few months. But WWE might already be building another major opponent for him in the form of former Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre.

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Drew McIntyre faced Mustafa Ali in a singles match. As expected, The Scottish Warrior picked up the victory, but the way he won the bout surprised many fans. McIntyre used the Kimura Lock submission hold, famously used by Brock Lesnar, to defeat Ali.

According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Drew McIntyre was asked to beat Mustafa Ali with the Kimura Lock. While the reason for this request is not clearly specified, WWE likely wanted this outcome to set up McIntyre as a future opponent for The Beast Incarnate.

“There was significance in Drew McIntyre using the Kimura (Brock Lesnar’s submission move) on Mustafa Ali on SmackDown,” said Dave Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar has a score to settle with Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre are no strangers to each other inside a WWE ring. The two stars had an amazing rivalry on the road to WrestleMania 36 last year. It all started when McIntyre eliminated Lesnar from the 2020 Royal Rumble Match after The Beast Incarnate completely dominated the first half of the the bout.

McIntyre went on to win the bout and challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, to a match at WrestleMania 36. There, in the main event of the second night of the show, The Scottish Warrior defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Championship.

This contest was held in an empty arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre looked back on this historic match and claimed that he still wants to face Lesnar in front of a live audience.

“I’m always excited to get into the ring with the absolute best," McIntyre said. "There’s not many that are as good or as physical as Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania, I did defeat him in five minutes. But I would like the opportunity to face Brock again and in front of a live audience.” (h/t WrestlingInc)

Brock Lesnar is currently off WWE television after Adam Pearce suspended him indefinitely. Still, he's expected to return next year and continue his feud with Reigns. As for McIntyre, the SmackDown newcomer is slowly making his way to the top of the blue brand's roster. With these circumstances in mind, it's possible that Lesnar and McIntyre will eventually collide at some point down the road.

