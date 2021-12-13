5 recent news and rumors about Brock Lesnar: WrestleMania plans, Big finish planned for WWE Day 1 match with Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar is set to go up against Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1, and we have some exciting news ahead of the big clash. The Beast Incarnate was back on SmackDown this Friday and ended up attacking Sami Zayn once again.

Bayley was not happy with the attack on Zayn this week and sent a hilarious threat to Brock on her Instagram live. We have more on that later in the article, along with some news about a possible double switch involving Lesnar and Reigns.

Brock Lesnar has been involved in a couple of interesting segments with Zayn over the last two weeks, and the former Intercontinental champion had a few words for the Beast on his social media.

Let us get into the top news and rumors related to Brock Lesnar this week:

#5. Big plans for Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1?

WWE is building up for a main event showdown between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WWE day 1. The Beast Incarnate is keen to get his hands on the title again, and Dave Meltzer claims WWE has a big finish planned.

The Wrestling Observer journalist claims the two are expected to main event WrestleMania this year, which could be their rematch. He said:

"At this point, Reigns vs. Lesnar is scheduled to be a match designed to have a big finish that would leave people wanting a rematch, which at this point would be the WrestleMania main event."

Continuing to talk about WWE Day 1, Meltzer added WWE were looking to go ahead with the new pay-per-view as one of the six big shows of the year.

"So the idea is that to create a new show that will, based on tradition, hopefully evolve into a big six show [the idea is that there is a big five now, Rumble, Mania, Money in the Bank, SummerSlam and Survivor Series] means you have to load up the shows early on."

#4. Sami Zayn claims Brock Lesnar has ruined his life

Sami Zayn was brutally attacked twice by Brock Lesnar in recent weeks. The former Intercontinental champion had a message for the Beast on his Twitter and posted: "This man is ruining my life."

Zayn and Lesnar might be an odd pairing, but the two could be back together in the ring next week as their interactions have been well received by the WWE Universe. The segments between the two superstars have helped showcase Lesnar's promo ability, something rarely seen due to Lesnar's usual alliance with Paul Heyman.

