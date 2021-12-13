5 recent news and rumors about Roman Reigns: Young WWE Superstar promises to beat Tribal Chief, WrestleMania plans and Kofi Kingston praises 

Welcome to this week's edition of the Roman Reigns round-up, where we take a look at the news and rumors surrounding the WWE Universal Champion.

Once again, Roman Reigns has been a part of a lot of reports this week, but these are the top 5 regarding the latest on the Tribal Chief. From Kofi Kingston's praise for Reigns to the big plans WWE have for him at WrestleMania, we've got you covered.



#5 - WWE NXT star promises to beat Roman Reigns

WWE NXT star Bron Breakker has promised to face Roman Reigns soon. The young superstar went on to claim he would beat the Tribal Chief as well during his recent interview with ViBe & Wrestling.

"I will fight Roman Reigns one day, for sure. I will beat him one day, too. As far as RAW goes, obviously Seth Rollins. There are just tons of guys between both brands. Bobby Lashley is another one. Big E is obviously WWE Champion right now. Drew McIntyre too," said Breakker. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Breakker is on the rise in WWE NXT and has already been pushed to the top card. While a move to the main roster could happen in the foreseeable future, a match with Roman Reigns might take some time, as there are a lot of superstars already waiting in line.

#4 - WrestleMania plans for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns takes on Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 on January 1st and reports suggest it will not be their last encounter. Dave Meltzer claims the match is set for a big finish, while some have predicted a double turn at the conclusion.

Speaking about the WrestleMania plans for Reigns, Meltzer added that the current idea is for Brock and Reigns to face each other once again at the show of all shows.

"It is not going to be the last Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar match. Obviously, they are still planned for WrestleMania so that's the basic gist of it."

The addition of Brock vs. Reigns at WWE Day 1 has seen a rise in ticket sales, and WWE's gamble to push the match to the new pay-per-view over Royal Rumble seems to be paying off.

