5 recent WWE pay-per-views that did not last beyond a year

Will Stomping Grounds join this list?

WWE are presenting their seventh pay-per-view of the year this Sunday -- Stomping Grounds. However, the ticket sales for this show are reportedly not doing too well. This could be for various reasons, such as the lack of appeal in the match card and the general blandness in the product.

However, that is a different story altogether. The result of that could possibly mean that this pay-per-view will be scrapped from the calendar in the following years.

It was a head-scratcher when WWE decided to have a new pay-per-view take the place of the universally popular Backlash, but they could do away with this one as well. There have been a few shows that only happened once for some reason or another, plus one that happened twice in the same year.

This was mainly the result of WWE attempting to revamp their entire pay-per-view schedule in 2009 and 2010, in a possible attempt to drift further from the TV-14 years, along with a need for more shows in the wake of the second coming of the brand split.

Here are five recent WWE pay-per-views that did not get a second edition (or year, in one case).

#5 Breaking Point (2009)

This was the first of WWE's 2009 pay-per-view revamp

Around mid-2009, WWE decided to revamp the entire calendar. Pretty much every event, aside from the 'Big Four' was either replaced or moved. The likes of Judgement Day, Unforgiven and Armageddon would never be used again. Unforgiven, the September event, was replaced by Breaking Point. And thus began the era of pay-per-views based on gimmick matches.

This show had a submission theme to it, with the top three matches all having submission-based stipulations. John Cena defeated Randy Orton for the WWE Championship in a brutal "I Quit" Match. Orton's Legacy stablemates shocked the WWE universe when they picked Triple H and Shawn Michaels apart in a Submissions Count Anywhere match.

However, the main event of the show was a Submission Match between the Undertaker and World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk. With the event being in Montreal, WWE obviously booked a screwjob finish, with Punk retaining his title without actually making the Deadman tap out to the Anaconda Vice.

It was a decent show, but the submission gimmick was not sustainable enough to hold future editions. In short, it was a poor man's Hell in a Cell or TLC and was replaced by Night of Champions in the early fall spot on the WWE pay-per-view calendar.

