5 recently released WWE stars Triple H needs to re-hire before 2025 ends

WWE shocked some of their fans with a flurry of releases early last month, including Blair Davenport, Isla Dawn, Authors of Pain, and Cedric Alexander among others. It was a combination of rarely used talents, as well as stars who were recently featured on television.

Ad

However, it's not hard to see Triple H bring back former talents, something he has done since taking over creative. Some of the stars he re-signed were Bray Wyatt, Bronson Reed, Chelsea Green, CM Punk, and Karrion Kross.

Ad

Trending

But are there any recently released stars worth bringing back before the end of the year? Let's take a look at five potential stars, who were released from September 2024 up to the present, who could return to the company this year.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

#1. Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin. (Photo: WWE.com)

Currently performing on the independent circuit as Bishop Dyer, the man formerly known as Baron Corbin, left WWE on November 1, after his contract expired. Corbin spent 12 years with the company before it was decided that he was no longer needed.

Ad

Well, that could change especially with the lack of top male talent in NXT at the moment. Corbin would be the perfect veteran to keep the men's division stable for years. He's also the perfect mentor for the upcoming athletes in the Performance Center who come from a sporting background and have no independent wrestling experience.

#2. Odyssey Jones

Odyssey Jones and Kofi Kingston. (Photo: WWE.com)

After being off television for more than a year, Odyssey Jones looked like a star when he finally made his main roster debut last August. However, his stay lasted just a month after allegations of domestic abuse got him released on September 2, 2024.

Ad

But with the latest information about the case coming to light, Jones has an opportunity to get re-hired by WWE. He could be a good foil for the newly-turned heels Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. With The New Day's turn slowly losing its steam, Jones might be the injection of energy the story needs.

Ad

#3. Duke Hudson

Duke Hudson. (Photo: WWE.com)

Chase University's Duke Hudson was the first star released in 2025. He has since introduced a new character that has potential. He has begun interviewing himself, presenting a good side and a bad side in a few promos uploaded online that could get unlocked with a proper story.

Ad

As mentioned earlier, the NXT men's division is lacking in big names. Hudson is not a big name in any way, but his new gimmick has the possibility to be successful. If it can be utilized properly, especially with WWE's production crew, the brand could be looking at one of its top faces or heels.

#4. Giovanni Vinci

Giovanni Vinci. (Photo: WWE.com)

One of the most baffling releases last month was Giovanni Vinci, who had an entirely new character complete with vignettes. However, his booking wasn't off to a great start, with two quick losses to Apollo Crews in his first two matches.

Ad

Vinci has already proven that his rich Italian playboy character worked in NXT before he was called up and reverted to his Imperium gimmick. As mentioned a couple of times already, NXT needs to stack up the men's division and the Italian Stallion has the look of a top heel.

Ad

#5. Blair Davenport

Blair Davenport. (Photo: WWE.com)

Blair Davenport languished in the main roster since getting called up in the 2024 draft. Davenport was barely used and wasn't on television for three months when she got released on February 7. She's only 28 and has a lot of time left in her career.

With the lack of depth in the Women's Tag Team Division, maybe Triple H could bring her back as a building block. It takes time and effort to become a tag team specialist, but Davenport is talented enough to make it work. Returning to NXT is not an option since their women's division is quite possibly the deepest among all wrestling promotions. However, she could still be a valuable asset for the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback