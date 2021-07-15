5 Recently released WWE Superstars who can wrestle elsewhere from today (14th July 2021)

Everybody knows about the WWE 90-day non-compete clause which prevents released Superstars from immediately showing up somewhere else. This leads to fans clock-watching the days pass by until the clause expires.

Of course, we've seen recently that not every Superstar is bound to the 90-day non-compete clause when they leave WWE, with Chelsea Green showing up at Ring Of Honor before hers had elapsed as an example.

We've also seen Aleister Black appear for AEW a significant amount of time before his 90-day non-compete clause was set to expire because WWE forgot to write one into his contract when he moved from NXT to the main roster.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Billie Kay and Mickie James.



We wish Billie and Mickie the best in all of their future endeavors.https://t.co/59Ea2hXLZt — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

But, for the most part, any WWE Superstar that leaves the company will generally have the clause written into their contracts, meaning they'll have to wait to sign somewhere else. But, for a select handful of former stars, those 90 days have just elapsed and we can look forward to seeing them wrestling again soon.

Here are five WWE Superstars whose 90-day non-compete clause recently elapsed.

#5 Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James

Mickie James was released on April 15th which means that her non-compete clause is up, and the former WWE Women's Champion really 'let the genie out of the bottle' earlier today on Twitter. (You'll see why that's funny in a minute)

Mickie James made a surprise appearance for NWA recently, where she announced that she would be producing an all-women's show for the wrestling promotion. But now that her deal is up, is there a chance she'll be competing in it as well?

James is an undeniable talent with a wealth of experience that any wrestling company will be lucky to have onboard. Unfortunately, her departure from WWE was marred by an incident that involved all of her belongings being sent back to her in a trash bag.

90days. Thank you. Now watch the magic. pic.twitter.com/UOirtnE4Am — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 14, 2021

Whilst James is currently in a partnership with NWA, where her husband Nick Aldis also wrestles, it seems that she might be sticking around there. However, we could very well see James wrestle for a variety of different major promotions outside of WWE.

