5 records that The Bloodline currently holds in WWE

Paul Heyman isn't kidding when he says that The Bloodline is dominance personified. The faction continues to steamroll the WWE on a weekly basis regardless of the occasion and opposition. Indeed, we The Twos and they The Ones.

One thing The Bloodline loves doing is smashing records. Roman Reigns has made clear his vision for unparalleled success, and it is being executed by every single member of his clan. All the Uces constantly strive to level up and take the next step, and you can see how far they have come since the inception of the stable.

Let's take a look at five records The Bloodline currently holds in WWE and analyze how they came to be.

#5 On our list of records held by The Bloodline in WWE today: Longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions (The Usos)

It all began for The Usos right here

The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at 2021's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. To this day, they still have the belts in their hands, which shows just how dominant they have been as champions. Along with it came the distinction of being the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions in history.

Indeed, Jimmy and Jey Uso broke their own record of 182 days on January 16, 2022. They have held the belts for a staggering 500+ days now and don't look like dropping them anytime soon. Truly a Day One-ish moment.

#4 The first and only team to hold both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the same time (The Usos)

After embarking on the aforementioned title reign and breaking records, The Usos set their sights on the prizes across their yard. The RAW Tag Team Championship called out to them, and answer it they did.

After weeks of feuding with then-champions RK-Bro, Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated them in a Championship Unification match on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown. In doing so, The Bloodline twins became the first (and so far only) team to hold both titles at the same time. By accomplishing this, the record that is next on this list looks all the more impressive.

#3 Longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history (The Usos)

This is one of the most impressive records The Bloodline holds. Not only are The Usos the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions ever, but also the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history. When you factor in just how many impressive teams have come and gone, a modern-day duo holding that record is crazy.

Having begun their reign at Money in the Bank 2021, Jimmy and Jey Uso recently beat The New Day's 483-day reign on the November 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown when they defeated the holders themselves. Seventeen days later, the twins crossed Gallus' record of 497 days with the NXT UK Tag Team Championships to become the longest-reigning tag champions in WWE history on any roster in the company.

We don't think The Bloodline has to worry about this record being broken for a while.

#2 Longest-reigning Universal Champion (Roman Reigns)

He's wrecked everyone, but he hasn't left yet

Now we come to the main event and the man who has elevated the stature of The Bloodline the most. Roman Reigns has done a lot of things since he formed the stable, but it all began with his Universal Championship win in August of 2020.

Reigns still holds the title, which means he has had it in his possession for an eye-popping 800+ days. That is more than two years of pure dominance, and that too without being pinned or having submitted once. Only The Head of the Table can make the aforementioned records look like footnotes.

A horde of superstars ranging from John Cena to Brock Lesnar have tried to wrestle the belt away from him. Everyone has fallen by the wayside, which makes Reigns and his, um, reign, an all-timer. When he says he is the greatest of all time, you best believe it. If you are yet to be convinced, the next entry might just force you to acknowledge him.

#1 The first and only person to hold the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship at the same time

At WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns walked into the show as Universal Champion for his Winner-Takes-All Championship match against Brock Lesnar. He won out in the end, taking his opponent's WWE Championship and ushering in an updated era of dominance.

Reigns has carried the two world titles since then and could very well walk into WrestleMania 39 as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The record books show him as the first (and so far only) superstar to hold both championships at the same time. Indeed, calling the leader of The Bloodline a world champion would undermine his achievements.

Reigns' Universal Title reign was already one of the greatest in recent memory, but winning the WWE Championship catapulted it into the all-timer conversation. The day he is defeated, fans should have a discussion about where it ranks among the greatest championship reigns, not only in WWE history but the entire wrestling industry.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes