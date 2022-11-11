WWE has been beefing up its roster ever since Triple H took control of the company's creative direction earlier this year. Several stars have returned after being released by the previous generation.

Some of the names to return to WWE are Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Scarlett, Karrion Kross, Hit Row, Emma, and most recently, Mia Yim. The talented Yim appeared on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW where she helped The O.C. fight off Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day.

Triple H is allegedly looking to hire other television-ready superstars to help strengthen the women's division. RAW, SmackDown, and NXT have five women's championships with more likely set to arrive in the future, including on upcoming brands such as NXT Europe.

Some stars who may be re-signed and brought back to World Wrestling Entertainment could be former NXT talents who never quite made it to the main roster. This includes female athletes who wrestled for NXT on USA Network and even NXT UK on BT Sport.

Who could Triple H bring back to strengthen the women's division that was previously down in NXT? Below are five released NXT stars who could help boost WWE's women's division.

#5. Xia Brookside has a pro wrestling heritage

Xia Brookside is a second-generation superstar and the daughter of Robbie Brookside. She's been wrestling for over seven years and found success in Europe and Japan before joining WWE in 2018. She spent time on NXT UK before being let go by the company when the brand shut down earlier this year.

Brookside had two gimmicks during her time in WWE. The first was that of a plucky underdog. While never fleshed out, she was extremely likable. Towards the end of her time with the company, Xia became a whiny daddy's girl, using her father's role as a trainer and producer as a means of getting whatever she wanted. She pulled both gimmicks off well.

While Xia Brookside was primarily an NXT UK star, she did have some experience working for the company Stateside while participating in the Mae Young Classic. The second-generation athlete could benefit NXT or even the main roster with either of her two notable gimmicks. She and Roxanne Perez, for example, could be the ultimate underdog duo.

#4. Deonna Purrazzo could potentially return alongside Chelsea Green

Deonna Purrazzo is one of the best wrestlers going today. She began wrestling in 2013 and joined WWE in 2018. While she only remained with the company for two years until her release in 2020, many believed her to be the most underutilized star in the promotion. She's primarily worked for IMPACT Wrestling, but her contract may be expiring at the end of the year.

The Virtuosa was never on television enough to truly find herself during her time with World Wrestling Entertainment. Thankfully, she's managed to excel since leaving the promotion, especially in IMPACT Wrestling.

Given the rumors of Chelsea Green returning to WWE, Deonna joining her would make a lot of sense. VXT is an incredibly entertaining act in IMPACT Wrestling and it would fit in well on either NXT or the main roster.

Since the company doesn't currently have enough teams for truly fleshed-out divisions, they need talent. Signing VXT would be a major step in correcting the issue.

#3. Nina Samuels is highly entertaining

Nina Samuels doing her thing

Nina Samuels began wrestling eight years ago in 2014. The British star primarily wrestled on the local independent scene before signing with WWE in 2018. She was part of the NXT UK brand for the next four years until she was released from her contract due to the brand being shut down.

Samuels' gimmick is that of an overly-confident, annoying starlet. She always craves the spotlight. She hosted The Nina Samuels Show segments where she would interview other stars, only to truly focus the attention on herself.

Nina is similar to Billie Kay in many ways. While she didn't always have a lot of ring time, she always delivered on the microphone and constantly found ways to entertain. Billie Kay had similar struggles but always succeeded by being a larger-than-life personality.

Samuels would fit it on any roster, but her annoying personality could really shine on Friday Night SmackDown while standing next to the likes of Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez.

#2. Persia Pirotta could shake up NXT

Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell

Persia Pirotta is a 25-year-old Australian star who began wrestling in 2017. After just four years, she was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021 where she was an upper midcard star on the NXT brand. Unfortunately, the talented Australian was released from her contract earlier this year as part of the frequent budget cuts under Vince McMahon's leadership.

Pirotta is a rough and tough powerhouse who also manages to have a lot of personality. Due to her look, ability, and overall entertainment value, her release took many fans by surprise.

The talented Persia deserves another chance in WWE. She could reform her tag team with Indi Hartwell and the duo could finally win the NXT Women's Tag Team titles. The pair could also move to the main roster to challenge Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. Either way, they'd help whichever tag team division they would be part of.

#1. Franky Monet could be on WWE's main roster

Franky Monet basking in the lights

Franky Monet is a 39-year-old star who has been wrestling since 2010. After competing on the independent wrestling scene, in Mexico, IMPACT Wrestling, and in Lucha Underground, she eventually signed with WWE in 2021. Unfortunately, she was released in the same year due to Covid-19 related budget cuts.

Since her release, Franky has wrestled all over the world. She's competed for Major League Wrestling, AAA, the National Wrestling Alliance, and IMPACT Wrestling in the past year, winning several championships in the process.

Of everybody on this list, Franky Monet is likely the most main roster ready. Her success all around the world speaks for itself. If she were to return to WWE, she could run NXT, but she'd likely be more useful on RAW or SmackDown. Monet feuding with Charlotte Flair or Bianca Belair could make for great television.

