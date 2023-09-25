5 released stars WWE should bring back

Last week was a difficult one for WWE fans, and especially for talent from the promotion. Numerous superstars were released from the company, including names from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, along with some who have yet to debut from the Performance Center.

This news is extremely unfortunate, as talented performers losing their jobs is always extremely difficult. Some stars moved across the world for a chance to live their dream, only to lose it, oftentimes to no fault of their own.

There is the slightest bit of hope that things could change in the future, however. BWE shared on their private X account that there's a chance that released stars could be brought back to the company. XeroNews shared the information publicly.

It remains to be seen if this news turns out to be accurate, or if the talented stars will even want to return following the news of their unfortunate releases. Still, there were many high quality performers who deserve a greater opportunity. This article will look at five stars the company let go who should be brought back if the news is at all accurate.

Below are five released stars WWE should bring back.

#5. Mustafa Ali was an important part of NXT and was even meant to appear on RAW

One of the biggest surprises of those released is Mustafa Ali. The talented star was drafted as a free agent earlier this year in the 2023 WWE Draft and had since become a regular on NXT.

In fact, he was scheduled for a major match at WWE NXT No Mercy set for this upcoming Saturday in Bakersfield, California. The Disruptor was supposed to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship. In fact, he was even supposed to appear on this week's episode of RAW.

A talent like Mustafa Ali is far too good to waste. Releasing him was a surprising move, but one that can possibly be corrected. Having the Chicago native return to continue his excellent work on NXT benefits the young talent on the brand, NXT itself, and World Wrestling Entertainment as a whole.

#4. Yulisa Leon said the door is open for a return

Some WWE fans may be unfamiliar with Yulisa Leon. While she did briefly appear on main roster television once, Leon was primarily a star on the NXT brand and the NXT Level Up program.

She was perhaps best known for her tag team exploits. She teamed up with Valentina Feroz, one of the fastest rising stars on the white & gold brand. The duo were also often united with Dragon Lee on NXT.

While Leon was released by WWE, the move was reportedly her own decision. She apparently requested the move and the promotion obliged. In her statement posted above, Yulisa noted that the doors are open for a return. She and Valentina have a lot of potential, so a return is very much welcomed.

#3. Emma being released by WWE before the big Australia show doesn't make sense

Emma on Main Event

Emma's release was another surprising one. While the former WWE NXT star hasn't been used regularly on television throughout much of the year, the timing was especially odd.

Prior to the news coming out that the talented superstar was let go, WWE announced a massive stadium show in Australia. Emma was excited, promoting the show on her social media, only to be released shortly thereafter.

The move doesn't make a lot of sense. Worse yet, she was just re-hired by the promotion late last year. Bringing Emma back, and properly giving her television time before, and after the big event in Australia would be the right move. Besides, RAW and SmackDown can always use experienced veterans.

#2. Mace & #1. Mansoor, both men have a lot of creativity and charisma

Mace and Mansoor

Mace and Mansoor were seemingly set for big things in WWE. The pair united last year as part of the Maximum Male Models, a new stable on Friday Night SmackDown led by Max Dupri.

Between creative shakeups and Vince McMahon's temporary retirement, The Maximum Male Models would change and evolve, before eventually being removed from television altogether. They apparently tried pitching numerous ideas and revamped gimmicks while being away from TV.

Mansoor and Mace are both young, talented, charismatic, and creative individuals. While their Maximum Male Models gimmick didn't necessarily fit for what Triple H, and other WWE executives, saw moving forward, they absolutely deserve an opportunity to reinvent themselves and explore their creative juices.