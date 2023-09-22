Released WWE star almost brought back Cody Rhodes' iconic gimmick from 12 years ago

The wrestling world was hit with an abrupt wave of WWE releases yesterday, with several talented individuals no longer with the promotion. Among them are Mace and Mansoor.

Known as The Maximum Male Models, the duo barely got a chance to succeed. However, that wasn't for a lack of trying, as Mace and Mansoor recently explained. The two did a Twitch stream shortly after their release, sharing a variety of fun stories from their time in WWE.

One of them was an idea Mansoor had that involved Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare would hit him with the Cross Rhodes, leading to a "broken nose" and a version of Cody's 'Disfigured' persona from 2011.

Rhodes started wearing a protective face mask, making it part of his identity. This gimmick led to an extended push from WWE. This idea from Mansoor was allegedly in response to people backstage saying The Maximum Male Models to be more aggressive.

Check out what Mansoor said on the Twitch stream:

"I wanted him to hit me with the Cross Rhodes & it would break my nose. Then, I could do Undashing. I wanted to wear the mask like him & do the angle where I thought I was the ugliest person in the world & a horribly disfigured mutant," said Mansoor. "Everyone kept saying, 'we want Male Models to have more edge, we need more aggressive & viscous. ‘What can we do?' I kept saying, 'Break my nose. I'm this viscous goblin'."

Expand Tweet

It would have been interesting to see WWE bring back the 'Undashing' storyline after 12 years, especially with Cody Rhodes involved. Unfortunately, Mace and Mansoor were not used to their fullest potential in the promotion.

The two were in good spirits throughout the stream and spoke about many other superstars, like Seth Rollins and LA Knight, along with canceled plans for their feud with Alpha Academy.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Mace, Mansoor, and all the WWE Superstars who got released all the best for the future!

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star