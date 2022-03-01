5 released superstars who are a part of WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 hits different! The latest video game for World Wrestling Entertainment marks their return to console games after the debacle that was 2K20. After taking two years to regroup and fix the bugs with the game, fans are excited to see what they have to offer.

With the full roster for the game now officially announced, it seems that the company's recent habits have come back to haunt them. Over the course of the past two years, the promotion has made a massive amount of budget cuts from their roster. Thus, several superstars who are no longer with WWE have made their way onto their latest offering.

The 2K22 roster includes 188 superstars across all of their brands. RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK are all represented. With plenty of legends to add in, this lineup is quite interesting to look at.

In this article, let's take a look at five released superstars part of WWE 2K22.

#5 In our list of released superstars who are a part of WWE 2K22: Isaiah Swerve Scott

It looks like the latest WWE video games will have some Hit Row representation. Isaiah Swerve Scott was released from the company on November 18th and has been rumored to eventually arrive in All Elite Wrestling.

Despite speculation over where he heads next, Swerve will be on fans' screens via 2K22. He will be featured as the NXT North American Champion to boot. Pretty sweet deal for "The Realest"!

#4 Karrion Kross will also be a part of WWE 2K22

On November 4th, Karrion Kross was released from WWE. The former two-time NXT Champion debuted on the main roster with a lot of hype and expectations, but his character and presentation were altered dramatically.

It set him up for failure and led to his eventual release. Despite that, Kross will be featured in 2K22, along with Scarlett Bordeaux as his manager as well.

#3 Mickie James will be a part of WWE 2K22

Mickie James recently made history by becoming the first champion from another promotion to enter the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The current Knockouts World Champion has achieved success since her release from WWE on April 15, 2021.

After "the trash bag incident," it was the least the company could do for her. They have also included her in 2K22, so they are trying to make good now.

#2 Jeff Hardy will bring his enigma to WWE 2K22

Jeff Hardy may have turned down an offer to be a part of the 2022 class of the WWE Hall of Fame, but he will still be featured in 2K22. The former three-time world champion had a controversial departure from the company with his release on December 9, 2021.

With his next destination seemingly to be AEW, Hardy could be making his last appearance in a WWE video game with this year's output.

#1 WWE 2K22 will feature William Regal in MyGM Mode

Since being announced as one of the General Managers in MyGM mode, William Regal has also been confirmed to be a playable character in the new video game. The former NXT GM has served as WWE Director of Talent Development and helped with the recruitment of the company.

Regal was released from World Wrestling Entertainment on January 5, 2022, in the company's attempt to get rid of Triple H's NXT backstage team.

William Regal's next move is still unknown, but fans will be pleased to be able to play with the former two-time Intercontinental Champion in the game. Out of all the released stars in 2K22, Regal is a pleasant surprise.

Are you looking forward to WWE 2K22? Which wrestler excites you most? Let us know in the comments below.

