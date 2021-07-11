5 released superstars WWE could re-sign before the end of the year

WWE released a number of superstars in 2020 and 2021. In fact, they have trimmed down their roster shockingly – so much so that their main roster women’s roster is back to bare bones.

However, WWE has shown a willingness to hire back some wrestlers that they have released in the past. Last year, Drake Maverick was hired back after a heartbreaking video of him after his release went viral.

Samoa Joe was hired back by WWE just hours after his release as Triple H reached out to him. Zelina Vega was also re-signed recently by the company. There were even reports that WWE tried to hire back Kurt Angle following his release, but Angle refused.

Given their apparent willingness to change their minds and hire back performers, in this article we will take a look at five superstars that WWE released who they can hire back before the end of the year.

#6 & #5 Wrestlers WWE could re-sign: Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

I had a dream that The IICONICS came back to WWE pic.twitter.com/ZW0FYSBUT8 — RΔZVIR RΔI (@TheRazvirRai) July 8, 2021

WWE have often made baffling decisions that no one can understand, but rarely have they ever made a decision as baffling as releasing The IIconics. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay were a force together in the women’s tag team division. As one of the only natural tag teams, they deserved to be showcased at the top of the division. In fact, together, they stood out as the best of what WWE had to offer.

Even so, it was not enough.

Following rumors that Vince McMahon saw a future in Peyton Royce as a singles star, the two broke up. Peyton Royce went her own way for only a couple of weeks before she started teaming up with other stars, including Lacey Evans. Unfortunately, Evans had to be written off WWE TV as she was pregnant. This left Royce with nothing to do and she was released from the company on April 15.

Billie Kay, on the other hand, made the best of what she was given. She took a silly gimmick of applying to different people with her resume on SmackDown, and got it over with the fans. Despite the obvious success of what she was doing, WWE decided to release her on April 15 at the same time as Royce, gutting the women’s division.

The two stars need to be hired back by the company and add life to their women’s division.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush