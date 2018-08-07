5 Replacements for Dean Ambrose in The Shield

Who could join the ranks with these two WWE superstars?

The Shield reunited for a brief run, late last year. The run came to an abrupt end with Dean Ambrose's unfortunate real life injury. Dean Ambrose appears to be on the verge of a comeback soon, according to various reports. However, there's no guarantee that he will return as a babyface.

Ambrose may come back as a heel and turn on his Shield brethren. For all you know, he may even return on the blue brand. If so, there's a chance that another Shield reunion will not happen for a while.

In this article, I will suggest 5 men who could take Ambrose's spot and become the third member of The Shield.

Let me know what you think of the suggestions and do suggest some options that you think may be worthy of this coveted spot.

#5 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre certainly looks the part

Yes, Drew McIntyre is currently aligned with Dolph Ziggler and is working as a heel right now. However, some rumours suggest that he is due for a split from Ziggler very soon indeed, because WWE sees a lot of value in him as a legitimate singles performer. McIntyre looks the part, can talk and can also put on fabulous matches as well.

Therefore, let's assume that Dolph Ziggler does turn on him down the line and turns him babyface. One can imagine Drew McIntyre as a singles performer, and later, to elevate him to main event status, as a member of The Hounds of Justice, aligned with Reigns and Rollins. This would certainly be a step up for the Scotsman, getting him one step closer to being 'the guy'!

Imagine just how deadly McIntyre will look in riot gear, making his entrance through the WWE Universe with Reigns and Rollins. It could be the beginning of great things for this talented performer.

