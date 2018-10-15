5 replacements for Kane for Crown Jewel's main event

Kane is the mayor of Knox County

In the midst of the controversies and speculations regarding WWE Crown Jewel, the event is due for some likely changes because of the political scene back in the US. The agreements with Saudi Arabia are big money deals, and it fetches even more money than Wrestlemania.

While Linda McMahon and Vince McMahon are two different individuals, and Vince can still go on with the event, but Kane is now mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. An appearance at the event could be career suicide for him.

While there is a possibility of a venue change, if Vince continues with the event, Kane may need to opt out of it. Thus, Undertaker would need a new partner who could join him for the main event.

In this article, we would be going through the superstars who could possibly replace Kane in the tag team main event.

#5 Sting

Sting is currently retired from in ring action.

Sting, with a career that lasted more than 30 years, has become one of the biggest professional wrestling superstars ever not produced by WWE. While his neck injury is still a barrier to his in ring return, but Sting has been vocal about wanting a dream match with the Undertaker, stating that his neck is fine and he can still wrestle, he is just choosing not to.

Undertaker and Sting in a tag team is a salivating prospect and would be a moment to cherish. Sting would still be safe in a tag team environment with Undertaker carrying most of the match and taking bumps. Sting could come in with the occasional hot tags and land his finisher.

Undertaker and Sting celebrating the win together in the ring is a Wrestlemania caliber moment, and it could also lead to the dream match, if health of both the superstars permits.

A dream moment to witness between the flag bearers of WWE and WCW

