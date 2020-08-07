5 Replacements for Samoa Joe on commentary once he makes his in-ring return 

Those of you who have watched the recent episode of WWE RAW must have noticed the altercation that Seth Rollins had with Samoa Joe, who is currently fulfilling his duties as a color commentator on the Red brand.

This past Monday, Rollins threatened to assault the lead commentator and the Voice of Monday Night RAW, Tom Phillips, as he cheered for Dominik Mysterio when he was beating The Monday Night Messiah with a kendo stick.

When Rollins ordered his disciple Murphy to attack Phillips, Samoa Joe stood up for his colleague. This led to the former Universal Champion challenging Joe to a fight, which he gladly accepted.

However, before Rollins and Joe could exchange blows, Dominik came out with a kendo stick yet again and forced Rollins and Murphy to retreat.

Although the brawl did not take place, judging by the looks of it, Samoa Joe may be ready to return to in-ring action sometime soon.

The former United States Champion, who is currently not competing due to a head injury. Joe has been immensely praised by his colleagues, fans and even Vince McMahon for his insightful commentary during matches.

However, when Joe returns to action, it will create an empty seat at the commentary table. So, in this feature, we take a look at 5 potential replacements who could replace Samoa Joe on commentary.

#5 Nigel McGuiness replaces Samoa Joe

Nigel McGuiness is an industry veteran

Nigel McGuiness, who was known for his stint as an incredible technical wrestler in Ring of Honor, signed with WWE as a commentator on 15 December 2016 just before the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

McGuiness made his commentary debut at the aforementioned event on 14 January 2017 alongside Michael Cole. McGuiness then moved to NXT as a color commentator on February 8, 2017 episode. In the Black and Gold brand, McGuiness immediately garnered the attention of the NXT Universe and the officials for his in-depth and natural commentary and for his proclivity to sympathize with the 'heel' Superstars.

McGuiness was reportedly furloughed by the company in April of this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, if Joe was to return to in-ring competition, now could be the best time for WWE to bring back McGuiness and replace the former US Champion on commentary.