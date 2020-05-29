Beth Phoenix, Maura Ranallo, and Nigel McGuinness.

Nigel McGuinness's absence from NXT TV has raised many questions about the former Ring of Honor veteran's WWE status.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Nigel McGuinness was one of the WWE employees furloughed as part of the budget cuts.

Meltzer added that WWE furloughing McGuinness was surprising considering the fact that he was considered to be one of the best analysts in the company. WWE, however, can get McGuinness back along with the other furloughed employees - which includes a lengthy list of producers and long-time backstage personnel.

As we had reported earlier, WWE has already prepared a list of released Superstars who they would like to get back once the pandemic slows down. It's safe to predict that the company would also have similar plans to get back some, or most of the furloughed employees.

Nigel McGuinness' WWE career

Nigel McGuinness was hired by the WWE in December 2016 based on the recommendation from lead commentator Michael Cole. The 44-year-old has been the heart and soul of the NXT commentary team and he last appeared for the brand in April.

Tom Phillips has since filled in for McGuinness alongside Beth Phoenix and Mauro Ranallo on the Black and Gold brand.

Nigel McGuinness, as stated earlier, is one of the sharpest minds in the business whose technical expertise has helped him become a solid announcer in the WWE.

WWE's mass release and furloughing operation that happened in April was a dark moment in professional wrestling history but there was also hope that the situation would get better in a few months.

Advertisement

It may take some time, but Nigel McGuinness and many other talents and employees who were either released or furloughed could resume working for the company once the pandemic's effects on the business are less damaging.