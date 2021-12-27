5 Possible replacements for Seth Rollins at WWE Day 1

With WWE Day 1 only days away we, unfortunately, learned that Seth Rollins will be out of action on account of contracting Covid-19. We wish the talented superstar, behind the despised heel, a very speedy recovery.

Seth Rollins @WWERollins Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!! Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!

But time and tides stop for no one, especially one Vincent Kennedy McMahon. So, one has to wonder who will replace Seth Rollins at WWE Day 1. Luckily, there's a very talented roster filled with supremely gifted stars that could be up to the task.

Who could potentially step up to the plate at WWE Day 1 and mix it up with WWE Champion Big E, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley? Here are five likely contenders.

PS: There's always the possibility that the match will just be made a triple threat affair. We're not taking that possibility into account in this article, however.

#5 Could Austin Theory get his moment at WWE Day 1 this coming weekend?

It doesn't take a genius to see that Austin Theory is being groomed to be the next big thing on WWE RAW. He has yet another chance to impress Vince McMahon by defeating Finn Balor this week. And if he does, then the opportunity presents itself for Theory to be added to the big match at WWE Day 1.

In fact, Mr. McMahon could cheat and conspire to ensure that Theory has the upper hand during the match. Even though both Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley are technically heels, Theory could come in as the teacher's pet, someone that the Chairman of the company is rooting for. And in doing so, could be the biggest heel of the match.

Austin Theory does not have the star power of Seth Rollins yet. And hence, he's not our first choice to replace Seth Rollins at WWE Day 1.

