5 possible retirement matches for Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38

Rey Mysterio is widely regarded as the greatest luchador and masked performer to ever grace the squared circle. Starting his career as a teenager in Mexico, he made his way across the board and achieved new levels of success. Whether it be ECW, WCW, or WWE, he is a bonafide legend who deserves the legacy he's earned.

After so many years, fans are now wondering when Mysterio will hang up his boots for good. Recently, he has been grooming his son Dominik for a bright future way after his time is done. However, there has to be a plan in play for the masked superstar to close out his legendary run in.

The former WWE Champion may just decide to deliver a high-profile bout as his final match at this year's Showcase of Immortals. In this article, let's take a look at five retirement matches for Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

5) Rey Mysterio vs. Pete Dunne

With Pete Dunne reportedly set for a main roster call-up, he should be in line for a huge WrestleMania 38 showdown. The former NXT UK Champion had a remarkable run in both NXT brands. He was the face of the UK offshoot before coming over to North America to win the Tag Team Titles with Riddle.

One of the best options for Dunne's opponent would be a legend like Mysterio. The former WWE Champion is still simply spectacular to watch in the ring. At 47, he still possesses incredible speed and agility.

Based on the Bruiserweight's technical and hard-hitting in-ring style, Mysterio would make an ideal opponent. These two men could have excellent chemistry together and on a huge stage like WrestleMania 38, a retirement match for Rey could put Dunne on the map in WWE.

