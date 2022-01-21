×
Create
Notifications

5 possible retirement matches for Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38

Rey Mysterio has had a terrific career that could have its final match at WrestleMania 38.
Rey Mysterio has had a terrific career that could have its final match at WrestleMania 38.
Sid Pullar III (SP3)
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 21, 2022 10:31 AM IST
Feature

Rey Mysterio is widely regarded as the greatest luchador and masked performer to ever grace the squared circle. Starting his career as a teenager in Mexico, he made his way across the board and achieved new levels of success. Whether it be ECW, WCW, or WWE, he is a bonafide legend who deserves the legacy he's earned.

After so many years, fans are now wondering when Mysterio will hang up his boots for good. Recently, he has been grooming his son Dominik for a bright future way after his time is done. However, there has to be a plan in play for the masked superstar to close out his legendary run in.

Meet #WWE2K22's cover Superstar: @reymysterio!Find out why #ItHitsDifferent with all-new features and pre-order today to get your copy on March 11!ms.spr.ly/6019ZL60T https://t.co/9dgHunFrOB

The former WWE Champion may just decide to deliver a high-profile bout as his final match at this year's Showcase of Immortals. In this article, let's take a look at five retirement matches for Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

5) Rey Mysterio vs. Pete Dunne

I’m praying and hoping that when Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne make their official main roster debut they become stars instead of being wasted https://t.co/BjjrQR3o0u

With Pete Dunne reportedly set for a main roster call-up, he should be in line for a huge WrestleMania 38 showdown. The former NXT UK Champion had a remarkable run in both NXT brands. He was the face of the UK offshoot before coming over to North America to win the Tag Team Titles with Riddle.

One of the best options for Dunne's opponent would be a legend like Mysterio. The former WWE Champion is still simply spectacular to watch in the ring. At 47, he still possesses incredible speed and agility.

Based on the Bruiserweight's technical and hard-hitting in-ring style, Mysterio would make an ideal opponent. These two men could have excellent chemistry together and on a huge stage like WrestleMania 38, a retirement match for Rey could put Dunne on the map in WWE.

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी