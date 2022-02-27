5 Return matches for Corey Graves in WWE 

Corey Graves announced that he was now medically cleared to compete earlier this week, meaning that for the first time in eight years, the former Champion can step back in a WWE ring.

Graves was initially signed to WWE as a wrestler and performed on the NXT brand, where he is a former NXT Tag Team Champion. His concussion issues became a real problem early in his career, and he was then sidelined.

Graves has since taken up residence behind the commentary table and whilst he has become a popular star with the WWE Universe in this position, the company will likely want him back in the ring.

Even though it's been eight years since his last match, several current and former WWE Superstars would be happy to step into a feud with Graves.

#5. Corey Graves could make his return against Booker T

Booker T calling Corey Graves a Wood Rat everyone from the hood would try to beat with a stick. https://t.co/LXUmYpTDFD

Booker T is a former World Champion and someone who has remained part of the company as a personality in recent years.

Booker is a two-time Hall of Famer and it's been made clear in recent years that the star could step back in the ring if needed. There were rumors regarding his inclusion in the Royal Rumble match but it turned out otherwise.

Booker T and Graves were known to have backstage heat in the company back in 2018 when the former Champion unleashed this rant on his Hall of Fame podcast.

“He’s the reason I’m not on Monday Night Raw right now. A lot of people in the company thought I was going to jump on him, I was going to do something bad to him, I was going to drag him, I was going to take him out to the woods and beat that man so bad, I was going to beat this man until he said, ‘Please, please, just don’t beat me anymore.’ That’s how hot I was getting,” via WrestleTalk.

WWE is all for bringing back legends for WrestleMania and even SummerSlam, is it too much of a stretch to see Booker T and Corey Graves settling their differences in the ring?

