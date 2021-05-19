5 Ring attires only worn once by WWE Superstars

One of the things that can set some WWE Superstars apart from others is their choice of ring attire. In the minds of fans, a wrestler's ring gear can be one of the most memorable things about that performer.

Whether it is bright colors, crazy patterns, or flashy accessories, finding the right combination of character and style is very important to a wrestler's overall presentation.

However, there are some cases in which, for whatever reason, a specific attire doesn't quite make it for the long haul. It might be a planned one-off for a special event, or maybe WWE decided that the choice of gear didn't quite hit the mark for the character.

Regardless, ring attires worn by a wrestler for just a few occasions can be just as memorable as their usual duds.

In this feature, we'll look at five ring attires that were only worn once by WWE Superstars.

#5 Razor Ramon

Razor Ramon had a very different look for his dark match

Razor Ramon had some of the WWE's most unique and recognizable attires in the early to mid-90s. Bright colors, flashy vests, and gold chains were a hallmark of The Bad Guy. But that look could have been a bit different based on early design concepts.

When Razor first debuted in the WWE in dark matches, he wore long tights instead of short trunks. Over time, various pictures and videos have surfaced of this proposed look. Razor’s original attire featured long purple tights with yellow razor blades running down the legs.

Razor Ramon had a different look in his WWE dark match debut

The attire never made it to television, as the long tights were ditched in favor of the look we had come to know by the time Ramon made his official debut on WWE television.

