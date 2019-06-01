5 Ring of Honor stars that may jump to AEW

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 946 // 01 Jun 2019, 19:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ring of Honor

In the past few days, there's been a lot of talk about Jon Moxley's interview with Chris Jericho and how unhappy some people are in WWE and why they should jump to AEW. However, they aren't the only company in the world with plenty of top talent. Ring of Honor has been a staple of the independent scene for quite some time now, but they have lacked creativity in their booking for the past few years and because of that, we may see some stars jump ship.

Despite all the talent they've had throughout the years, they've lost a lot of them because of WWE, but now with former ROH stars -- The Young Bucks and Cody in key positions in AEW, that may be their biggest threat now. AEW may also look to New Japan to take over ROH's partnership, but regardless, there'll be many stars to jump from Sinclair to Tony Khan's company, and the following are 5 examples.

#5 Bandido

Bandido

Bandido has quickly become one of the best wrestlers in the world today, solidified by his appearance at All In alongside Rey Mysterio and Fenix, but he needs All Elite Wrestling to make sure his star continues to rise. He's got a very unique look and all the athleticism in the world, and whether he comes in on his own or forms a stable with the equally talented Lucha Bros, he'd be a huge star for AEW going forward.

While working for Ring of Honor is no doubt prestigious with plenty of great opponents, Bandido is ready for the step up to the next level, and that means All Elite Wrestling. Given his appearance at All In and his great work with ROH, New Japan and PWG, it seems like only a matter of time until he makes this jump, and it will be huge for his career.

1 / 5 NEXT