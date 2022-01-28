5 roles Eric Bischoff can play on WWE SmackDown going forward

Eric Bischoff is one of the most controversial characters in the history of professional wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer returned to WWE on January 21 for a backstage segment on SmackDown.

He was advising WWE Official Adam Pearce about his leadership. Of course, Bischoff is a former Executive Producer at WCW and a former RAW General Manager on-screen.

The segment begged whether Eric was returning to the company in some capacity. He appeared during the holiday season at WWE RAW and was involved in renewing the wedding vows segment between The Miz and Maryse.

He's a legend, hopefully we see more of Easy E in 2022... #WWE @EBischoff From hosting the celebration of The Inner Circle to officiating the renewal of The Miz and Maryse wedding vows - Eric Bischoff has appeared on AEW and WWE this year.He's a legend, hopefully we see more of Easy E in 2022... #EricBischoff #WWE Raw @WWE @EBischoff From hosting the celebration of The Inner Circle to officiating the renewal of The Miz and Maryse wedding vows - Eric Bischoff has appeared on AEW and WWE this year.He's a legend, hopefully we see more of Easy E in 2022... #EricBischoff #WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/3Ackncki01

Bischoff has also appeared in recent times for WWE's direct rival All Elite Wrestling. However, it seems that his services only require sporadic appearances, and nothing is officially signed.

However, he could still play a part in WWE programming. Especially with WrestleMania almost here, he could have a vital role to play on-screen, and now is the perfect time to bring him on board.

That being said, let's take a look at five roles Eric Bischoff can play on WWE SmackDown going forward.

#5 Eric Bischoff could become Adam Pearce & Sonya Deville's advisor

Adam Pearce makes Sonya Deville vs Naomi OFFICIAL for next week after having a chat with Eric!



"82 weeks of knowledge there" as Pat MaCafee said



#SmackDown Eric Bischoff is HERE!!!Adam Pearce makes Sonya Deville vs Naomi OFFICIAL for next week after having a chat with Eric!"82 weeks of knowledge there" as Pat MaCafee said Eric Bischoff is HERE!!!Adam Pearce makes Sonya Deville vs Naomi OFFICIAL for next week after having a chat with Eric!"82 weeks of knowledge there" as Pat MaCafee said 😂#SmackDown https://t.co/oa7urhoxKU

The first question we need to ask following Eric Bischoff's appearance on SmackDown is why was he there in the first place? What was really going on in Adam Pearce's office?

WWE's busiest months are coming up as WrestleMania draws near. Could it be that Pearce has recruited Eric's services as an advisor moving forward? He might feel that Sonya Deville doesn't focus on administration because of her feud with Naomi.

Eric has the experience and know-how that Pearce and Deville may lack, and it could do them in good stead having him around. It will be a busy few weeks, and the Hall of Famer could be needed.

