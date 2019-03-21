5 Roles Vince McMahon can play at WrestleMania 35

What could the chairman do at his greatest creation?

We all may criticise WWE non-stop for their shortcomings and terrible decision making, but just imagine what state pro wrestling would be in if Vince McMahon did not make his company a global powerhouse, as imagine a wrestling world without the spectacle, big names and worldwide buzz the WWE generates.

And the truth can't be ignored, WWE can do so much better with their product right now, as no other wrestling company in the world has the amount resources WWE has at their disposal. Which is why it is a bit sad to see them waste so many episodes of Raw and Smackdown Live repeating unsuccessful angles no one wants to see, but it seems things could get better, as in wrestling anything possible.

And when it comes to making those decisions, it all comes down to one man, Vince McMahon. McMahon has been under heavy scrutiny over the last few years for his outdated booking methods and inability to use wrestlers that would benefit his company, but with all the criticisms McMahon faces, no one truly hates him when he walks through the curtain. As wrestling fans may disapprove of McMahon's booking, but we respect him for all the good things he has done for the industry.

Another fact to consider is that wrestling wouldn't be as big as it is today if Vince McMahon had not created Wrestlemania, what would wrestling be without its biggest pay-per-view? And with the boss getting involved in almost all the Wrestlemania programmes this year, that leaves an important question lingering in the background, what will McMahon do at the biggest event in wrestling? Well, let us go through some possibilities.

#1 Charlotte's Enforcer

The chosen one.

The one thing that riles up wrestling fans more than Ronda Rousey stating wrestling's fake is the forced inclusion of Charlotte Flair in the main event of Wrestlemania. It is well known by now that WWE wants to do the first ever Wrestlemania women's main event this year, and why not?

As women's wrestling may never get hotter than it is right now, as the perfect blend of personalities in the Women's Title feud on Raw makes the programme feel like it is worthy of main eventing Wrestlemania.

From Becky Lynch being a badass to Ronda Rousey turning heads as a heel, this feud is white hot, but many feel Charlotte's inclusion is unnecessary, but it actually is, in fact, a significant part of why this programme will succeed.

And you could be sure that this match might steal the show at Wrestlemania, as not only will the in-ring action to be outstanding, the different factors in this narrative allows the WWE creative team to include so many of the side angles that make this programme work.

Which allows Vince McMahon to enter the fray, McMahon being Charlotte's enforcer will create a better crowning for Becky at Wrestlemania, and while the boss screwing his employee narrative may be outdated, it still works when you have the most hated boss in wrestling screwing you over.

