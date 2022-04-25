5 Roman Reigns dream matches that need to happen again in WWE

Roman Reigns is the biggest superstar in WWE today. He is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, a multi-time WrestleMania main-eventer and has won everything there is to win in the company. Yes, we are acknowledging him.

Reigns is the face of the company and the ultimate measuring stick. Any match he is part of is instantly elevated above its position on paper. When he steps into the ring against a dream opponent, the magnitude of the matchup is beyond huge.

Throughout his time as the top dog in WWE, Reigns has faced off against many dream opponents. From The Undertaker to John Cena, there are very few top level superstars he hasn't locked horns with. However, some of those matches and feuds left fans pining for more.

With that in mind, here are five Roman Reigns dream matches that need to happen again in WWE.

#5. Roman Reigns vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura would be a top opponent for Reigns

Reigns and Nakamura have clashed on a few occasions. They first met in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, where the latter picked up the victory. They have wrestled twice since, but neither match was on the big stage.

Given how red-hot Reigns is right now and how Nakamura can have a great match with virtually anybody, WWE should have them meet once again in a high-stakes feud with at least one title on the line.

#4. Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

Reigns vs. Lashley is a guaranteed banger This match is a big fight through and through

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley contested a brief rivalry in 2018 as they both looked to challenge for the Universal Championship. It was a fierce affair that saw the two superstars go to war with each other every time they faced off in the ring.

In the four years that have passed since, Lashley has become WWE Champion on more than one occasion. Reigns, meanwhile, proceeded to reinvent himself and become the hottest wrestler in the industry. With both operating at higher levels than they did in 2018, another showdown would be electrifying.

The Tribal Chief has defeated many big names since his return to WWE in 2020. The All Mighty, however, isn't one of them. WWE should try and pit the two titans against each other again in the near future.

#3. Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton

Roman Reigns and Randy Orton go back a long way. The Tribal Chief's WrestleMania debut was with The Shield against Orton, Sheamus, and Big Show. The two would meet again several times, notably when The Shield feuded with Evolution prior to breaking up.

Since then, Reigns and Orton have crossed paths as rivals on a few occasions. However, it has been a while since it's happened. The two superstars have embarked on equally compelling journeys since the last time they fought. Fans would love it if WWE brought them together for another rivalry.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles

No one can forget the feud AJ Styles and Roman Reigns had for the latter's WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The two superstars contested two mega matches for the top prize and left fans wanting more at the end.

Reigns and Styles' feud happened way back in 2016. Since that time, their careers have traveled very different paths, but both remain elite competitors and main event players.

The Reigns vs. Styles matchup is one the WWE Universe wouldn't mind seeing again. WWE should have The Phenomenal One take on The Tribal Chief at some point in the future.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

This is a dream match through and through

Drew McIntyre is the man predicted to step up to The Tribal Chief and take his title away from him. The matchup is yet to materialize, but there is little doubt that it is a dream match fans want to see again.

The last time McIntyre faced Reigns was at Survivor Series 2020 in a huge Champion vs. Champion match. Before that, they have wrestled each other a couple of times. However, they try to make each bout a refreshing affair, and that is why fans haven't tired of the matchup.

Given the two superstars' current status, there is no bigger dream match on SmackDown than The Head of the Table taking on The Scottish Warrior. McIntyre looks like a credible challenger to Reigns, and WWE would be wise to book the match sooner rather than later.

Edited by Jacob Terrell