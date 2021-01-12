5 Royal Rumble records that could be broken this year

Now that it is January, the Royal Rumble is just around the corner. The annual pay-per-view is set to take place on January 31st in the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Florida.

The Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated events in the WWE calendar. Stars from across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT will come together to compete for a title match of their choosing at WrestleMania 37 in the spring.

The 2021 Royal Rumble will be the 34th edition of the popular event. Over the years, there have been many records made and broken at the pay-per-view.

Fans have seen WWE Superstars beat each other's records for the most eliminations, most wins, and longest time spent in the match. Since the introduction of the women's Royal Rumble match in 2018, there have been even more records set by WWE's female stars.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five records that could potentially be broken at the 2021 Royal Rumble event later this month.

#5 Most eliminations in a women's Royal Rumble match

The women's Royal Rumble match has only been running since 2018 compared to the men's match that has been established for over thirty years.

In the first-ever women's Royal Rumble in 2018, Michelle McCool set the record for the most eliminations in one match by returning legend Michelle McCool.

She threw out Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, Molly Holly, Lana, and Vickie Guerrero to set the record at five. This record was matched by Charlotte Flair, who eliminated five Superstars in 2019.

In the 2020 Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair smashed Michelle McCool's record by eliminating Alexa Bliss, Molly Holly, Nikki Cross, Mandy Rose, Candice LeRae, Sonya Deville, Tamina, and Dana Brooke, bringing her total to eight.

Later in the same match, runner-up Shayna Baszler matched this record by also throwing out eight women.

This year, the record could be beaten again, with several top names already announced for the women's Royal Rumble. Bianca Belair could even beat her own record, as she goes into the Rumble as a favorite to win among fans.