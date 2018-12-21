5 Royal Rumble 2019 Rumors

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 969 // 21 Dec 2018, 09:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE ushered in a new era on Monday Night Raw recently and while the move has been nothing but lip service so far, the company has a chance to back up their words at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay per view. Beyond that, it is a chance for WWE to kick off the road to WrestleMania correctly, which should be of utmost importance to the company.

With that being said and WWE's lack of quality booking lately, one has to wonder exactly what they have planned for the big four pay per view.

Furthermore, one also has to wonder what kind of obstacles are in the company's way, which could result in the show not turning out how everyone would hope.

Either way, here are six Royal Rumble rumours that The WWE Universe needs to know about. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us if you have heard any other rumours concerning the upcoming royal rumble pay per view!

#5 Change to Universal title plans

Should Seth Rollins win The Royal Rumble?

With Roman Reigns on the shelf for the foreseeable future and Seth Rollins on a white-hot babyface run, a Universal title match would seemingly be in Rollins's future. Unfortunately for The IC champion, Vince McMahon was reportedly so upset with the fans reaction to Ambrose versus Rollins at TLC that it has the company rethinking their WrestleMania plans.

According to a recent edition of cagesideseats.com, Rumor roundup, "That’s led to speculation WWE will decide to focus even more on the women’s division, and that Rollins’ previously rumoured spot as Brock Lesnar’s challenger for WrestleMania 35 could be up for re-evaluation."

Whether that will actually lead anywhere remains to be seen, but it looks like WWE's sudden focus on The Women's division is due to them not knowing exactly what to do yet with The Universal title. As for Rollins, hopefully, WWE will realise that the reaction to Ambrose versus Rollins was a fluke and that Rollins versus Lesnar would have a much more positive reaction.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement