5 Royal Rumble winners who went the distance to win

The WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to be held on the 29th of January, 2022. As the event gets closer, the hype for it gets higher. The namesake match, as always, is highly anticipated and makes for an exciting start to the year.

A total of 30 superstars enter the match, but only one will stand tall. The toughest spot one can get to enter the match is either as entrant number one or two. These two superstars have to survive for the longest time to be declared the winner.

As such, there have only been a total of 5 superstars to date who have achieved this feat. Without further ado, let us discuss who these 5 superstars are.

#5. Shawn Michaels was the #1 entrant in Royal Rumble 1995

Shawn Michaels is one of the finest performers Vince McMahon's promotion has ever had. The Heartbreak kid managed to win the Rumble, not once, but twice in his career.

He won the match in the 1995 Royal Rumble after entering first, for the first time in WWE history. Michaels started the match squaring off against the British Bulldog. These two superstars survived until the end and were the ultimate contenders to win.

Michaels also introduced the "one leg rule" of surviving. He was nearly eliminated by the British Bulldog as a leg was touching the ground, but he returned and eliminated the Bulldog to become the maiden superstar to triumph in the Rumble match after entering first.

With 38 minutes and 40 seconds in the ring, Michaels managed to eliminate a total of 8 superstars. He didn't stop here and won the following edition of the match in 1996 with 8 eliminations too. He also came out as the runner-up in the 2007 edition of the event.

