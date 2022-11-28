5 rumors that didn't come true at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: The Boss returns, a dishonored Uce

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 is in the history books, and it was a very memorable show.

The premium live event featured two War Games matches, two title matches, and a grudge match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor. While WWE Survivor Series WarGames was an eventful show, many of the rumors spread before the show did not come true.

Listed below are five rumors that did not come to fruition during WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022.

#5. Sasha Banks returns

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE during the May 16th edition of RAW and have not returned since. They were the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time, but due to some differences with the creative, the champs walked into former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' office and left the titles on his desk.

The WWE Universe is hopeful that both Banks and Naomi will return, and some fans thought perhaps Sasha would return on Saturday as WWE Survivor Series aired in her hometown of Boston, MA. The Boss, however, did not return and it looks like only time will tell if she ever does come back to the company.

#4. Bray Wyatt will make an impact at the premium live event

Tim Schlotzhauer @TasmanTim If WWE really wants to have Bray Wyatt make a big impact, Wargames would be perfect. #SurvivorSeries If WWE really wants to have Bray Wyatt make a big impact, Wargames would be perfect. #SurvivorSeries

Bray Wyatt made his shocking return to the Stamford-based promotion at the conclusion of Extreme Rules in October. Since then, he has cut a few ominous promos and hit LA Knight with a headbutt. Bray has not competed in a match since his loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

Many fans thought that the men's WarGames match would have been the perfect setting for Bray to return to the ring or at least interfere in the match. Instead, Wyatt was nowhere to be found at Saturday's premium live event.

#3. Candice LeRae will appear at WarGames

Cryptic @TheCrypticOmen Already the most boring Wargames match since it's return. There were definitely better choices for these teams. Cough cough Candice LeRae #SurvivorSeries Already the most boring Wargames match since it's return. There were definitely better choices for these teams. Cough cough Candice LeRae #SurvivorSeries

Candice LeRae and her husband, Johnny Gargano, recently returned to the company and seemed to have a ton of momentum at the beginning. LeRae defeated Nikki Cross in her first match on the main roster on the September 26th edition of RAW.

Johnny Gargano stated that he wanted to win titles in WWE and perform at WrestleMania in his first promo on RAW. Candice has completely disappeared from television, and Johnny is involved in a comedic storyline with Dexter Lumis and The Miz.

The Poison Pixie's last match was on October 17th. She teamed up with Bianca Belair to take on the Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai. She was heavily involved in the storyline with Damage CTRL but somehow didn't factor into the plans for WWE Survivor Series WarGames at all.

#2. Beth Phoenix returns for revenge on Rhea Ripley

Edge squared off against Judgment Day's Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules in an I Quit match. The Rated-R Superstar was in control of the match, but Rhea Ripley brought Beth Phoenix into the ring.

Ripley then threatened to hit Edge's wife with a chair unless he quit. Edge obliged to spare Beth, but Rhea bashed The Glamazon over the head with the chair anyway. Many fans expected Beth and Edge to make an appearance at Survivor Series during the match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor for revenge, but that was not the case.

#1. Sami Zayn will betray The Bloodline

DeonteDDJ (-_•) 🔥ジ🤘🏽🦥 #DDJAS @deonteddj The day the Bloodline finally turns on Sami Zayn is gonna be one of the most heartbreaking moments in WWE history. The day the Bloodline finally turns on Sami Zayn is gonna be one of the most heartbreaking moments in WWE history. https://t.co/R02wLJxYsx

The storyline regarding Sami Zayn and The Bloodline has captivated the WWE Universe for months. Many fans expected Sami to turn on The Bloodline after his conversation with Kevin Owens on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Kevin approached his old friend outside of The Bloodline's locker room and suggested that the Honorary Uce betray The Bloodline before they turned their back on him. Jey Uso was listening in on the conversation without Sami's knowledge.

Jey confronted Sami and asked if he had spoken to anyone, but Sami lied. At WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Jey informed The Tribal Chief of Zayn's lie, and Roman Reigns asked to speak to Sami. Zayn ensured Roman that he was with The Bloodline no matter what Kevin said and claimed he lied to Jey because The Usos had a big match that night on SmackDown.

However, Sami proved his worth to The Bloodline during the main event of the show. He hit Kevin Owens with a low blow and offered the moment to Jey Uso. Jey hit KO with a Frog Splash to pick up a pinfall victory for The Bloodline. Sami, Jey, and Roman shared a hug at the end of the show, and The Bloodline is stronger than ever. This outcome was contradictory to many fans' beliefs.

