5 Rumoured main events for Wrestlemania 35

Which match could actually take place at Wrestlemania?

The main event scene in any wrestling show is the most important section on the company's match card, as that is the promotions hook to get people to buy tickets, subscribe to their networks, and pour money into their merchandise sales, so if the main event scene in a wrestling company is weak, business is not going to pick up.

While WWE's main event scene last year was absolutely crap, it's a new year, so let's be a little optimistic, and since its a new year, we as wrestling fans have some of the biggest wrestling events on the horizon, and one of those events will be Wrestlemania.

The pinnacle of wrestling pay-per-views is just a few months away, and while the quality of the show has dipped significantly over the last decade, it seems WWE's new era could be the difference in this year's show. So, which rumoured Wrestlemania main event could actually be the one WWE has chosen

#1 Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey

WWE has been setting up this encounter for a while.

The feud between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey is probably the most heated rivalry in WWE right now, as WWE has done a fantastic job of making Rousey an unbeatable force and Becky Lynch the ass-kicking badass, so where could the company take this next?

Well, according to rumours WWE has been building this matchup for the main event of Wrestlemania, and if that is the case, this would be WWE's best option for the first ever women's main event.

Becky and Ronda are at the top of their game right now, with John Cena basically putting Lynch over as the next big thing in WWE, and Ronda Rousey beating all competitors in her way, this seems like the most opportune time to book tone of the greatest matches in WWE women's history.

