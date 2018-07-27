Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Rumoured SummerSlam 2018 matches that will not happen

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.68K   //    27 Jul 2018, 15:49 IST

Se
Seth Rollins will face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam

Ever since WrestleMania 34, the WWE Universe has been speculating about which matches we could witness at the next ‘Big 4’ pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam, in Brooklyn on 19 August.

So far, six matches have been announced for the event, including Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship), AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship) and Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women’s Championship).

Elsewhere on the card, Dolph Ziggler will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens will challenge Braun Strowman for his Money In The Bank contract, and Becky Lynch will attempt to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Carmella.

Overall, despite some criticisms from fans about too many rematches happening on the show, the SummerSlam card is shaping up quite nicely, especially considering that Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz also looks set to be added to the event.

But, as ever with big WWE shows, there are quite a few matches that were initially rumoured to happen at this year’s “Biggest Party of the Summer” that will definitely not take place, so let’s take a look at five of them.

#5 The Deleters of Worlds vs. The Authors of Pain

Ma
Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt are no longer Raw Tag Team champions

The Authors of Pain’s stop-start beginning to main-roster life looked to be heading in the right direction following two victories over Titus Worldwide on Monday Night Raw, with many fans expecting the monstrous duo to enter the Raw Tag Team Championship picture.

At the same time, The Deleters of Worlds were performing well as a tag team, defeating The Bar at the Greatest Royal Rumble before picking up multiple wins on Raw against the likes of The Revival and The Ascension, but they then surprisingly lost their tag titles to The B-Team at Extreme Rules.

Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt have already lost their rematch for the titles, so it’s safe to say that a Raw Tag Team Championship encounter with AOP at SummerSlam can now be officially ruled out.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 SaNiTY Authors of Pain Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins
Danny Hart
ANALYST
Danny worked as a football writer from 2009-2016 but he always knew that his true calling was to cover the crazy world of pro wrestling! If you enjoy his articles, click 'follow' to receive his new content.
