5 rumoured WrestleMania 33 feuds that aren't happening anymore

These contests were supposed to happen, but for one reason or the other, are not going to happen anymore.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 14 Mar 2017, 01:39 IST

WrestleMania 33 already looks stacked

Rumours can either be seen as a blessing or a curse depending on what kind of professional wrestling fan you are.

If you're an optimist, then you may look upon some of the supposed match ups for events like WrestleMania and be happy, meanwhile, a pessimist will automatically decide that they're not going to fork out the required money to watch it purely based on the aforementioned rumours.

That, of course, tends to be a mistake as more often than not the bouts in question aren't even remotely predicted accurately. Sure, it's fun to log online every day and try to work out what's going to happen, but doesn't that take away from the surprise of it a little?

Plus, you're only setting yourself up to be disappointed in one way or the other.

Take the five matches on this list for example. One or two have actually happened already, but many are confused as to why the rematches aren't taking place at WrestleMania.

WWE can't be held responsible for these things because even if this day and age within the world of professional wrestling, not everything is as predictable as it seems.

With that in mind, here are five rumoured WrestleMania 33 feuds that aren't happening anymore.

#1 John Cena vs. The Undertaker

Cena vs Taker has to happen at some point – surely?

John Cena vs The Undertaker. It almost makes us sound like a broken record to bring it up once again, but it needs repeating - how is this not happening at WrestleMania 33?

Now obviously this makes us seem like complete hypocrites, but all things considered, it seems bizarre to think that we won't be seeing the two icons face off on the grandest stage of them all.

It seems as if it'll instead be saved for WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, but that doesn't prevent those attending the Orlando show from being a little bit gutted about not seeing it.

There's no doubt in anyone's mind that it'll be the main event of the show whenever it takes place, but let's face it - the clock is ticking on the career of the Deadman and we all know it.

Now onto two of Taker's past Mania opponents.