5 Rumoured WWE Storylines we don't want to see in 2017

WWE has teased a lot of storylines that, quite frankly, we have no interest in seeing.

@BOestriecher by Blake Oestriecher Top 5 / Top 10 11 Aug 2017, 21:56 IST

WWE has given us plenty of storylines we've had enough of in 2017, like The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose or John Cena vs. Rusev.

Suffice it to say that most fans would be more than happy if The Miz and Ambrose never feuded again or if Rusev didn't have to put over Cena for the umpteenth time. But for every poor storyline we've had to sit through, you can bet there was another one that was rumoured to happen but never did. And thankfully so.

While many fans wanted to witness some of those storylines, there are plenty of other ones that are better off never having seen the light of day, even though the rumour mill has hinted that we eventually will.

Here are five rumoured 2017 WWE storylines that we really don't want to see.

#5 Bayley turns heel

Could Bayley pull off a heel turn?

Rumors recently began swirling about the unthinkable, a Bayley heel turn, an idea that was actually brought up by Bayley herself.

During her appearance on The Steve Austin Show (h/t WrestleZone), Bayley admitted that she had considered the possibility of turning heel, saying, "There was one day when I was like, ‘I’m gonna pitch this. I’m gonna do it. I wanna be a heel.’ And then I went out for our match that night, and there was just, I saw maybe five or six girls dressed up like me, and we had met girls before the show who were in tears just meeting us. And I was like, ‘Ok, no. I can’t do it."

If any WWE superstar was meant to be a babyface for life, it's Bayley.

While Bayley's gimmick may come off as corny or childish to some, the gimmick is a hit with young female fans because it's probably a reflection of her real life personality. Thus, she can and should be one of those stars who spends her entire career as a babyface, in part because it seems unlikely that she would thrive as a villain.

After all, can you imagine Bayley lying, cheat or stealing? Probably not.