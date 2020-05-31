5 Secrets we have learned about Undertaker from 'The Last Ride' so far

What's your take on this docuseries?

Irrespective of how the business of professional wrestling has evolved over the last few years if there's one Superstar who's always maintained kayfabe, it's The Undertaker. The Deadman has kept his personal life rather private for the majority of his career but that has changed recently.

Undertaker: The Last Ride is now streaming on the WWE Network and offers a closer look into the life of the man named Mark Calaway. Three chapters of the docuseries have gone live so far and showcase The Undertaker in a never-seen-before candid demeanor.

Using the medium of The Last Ride, The Deadman has dived into a lot of anecdotes from the years gone by and spilled the beans on several topics. Let us have a look at some of the secrets about The Undertaker that we've learned so far from the series.

#5 The Undertaker had his struggles with working occasionally and a case of ring rust

The Undertaker opened up on his health concerns

For decades, The Undertaker has enthralled fans week in and week out in the WWE. He has always put his body on the line and given his all to the business. However, with age, The Deadman too has faced several issues with his shape and he explained so in The Last Ride.

"I had a five-year stretch or so there where my schedule would be I would prepare for Mania, I would have my Mania match. Then I would have some kind of surgery to repair whatever had been bothering me going into that match and then go straight from rehab right into training to be ready to go into Mania."

Given his health concerns, The Undertaker has been working only once or twice a year of late and that comes with its problems too. The Deadman didn't shy away from explaining that without the working regularly, ensuring that he's ready for a match is the main problem. Two days prior to WrestleMania 33, this is what The Undertaker had to say in a car interview:

"This point every year that's kind of the big issue making sure that there's enough gas in the tank. And that's kinda a product of only working the few matches that I do now, everything that I'm dealing with now. It's a kinda crazy web I weave trying to train effectively and to get the maximum result I can with what I'm working with."