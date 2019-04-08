×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Secrets WWE told us at WWE WrestleMania 35

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
6.93K   //    08 Apr 2019, 11:31 IST

What secrets did WWE tell us at WrestleMania?
What secrets did WWE tell us at WrestleMania?

WWE WrestleMania 35 did not disappoint. 3 of the biggest babyfaces on the card all got their wins, sending the fans home happy. Kofi Kingston is the new WWE Champion. Seth Rollins vanquished 'The Beast'. Becky Lynch beat out Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to leave Mania as the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

Let's analyze what happened at WrestleMania and take a look at some things WWE secretly let us know about what will come in the future:

#5 We could see new Tag-Team Champions on RAW

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are the new RAW Tag-Team Champions
Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are the new RAW Tag-Team Champions

The Revival defended their RAW Tag-Team Championships at WrestleMania against Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. It was a dream finish for Ryder and especially Hawkins who haven't really been picking up wins in recent months.

Follow up on 2019 WrestleMania 35 Results

However, with Ryder and Hawkins winning, it won't be a surprise if they immediately lose the belts on RAW. In fact, this title win looks very similar to Zack Ryder winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32.

Ryder lost the title the following night to The Miz on the RAW after WrestleMania.


#4 Roman Reigns looks like he will get a title shot

Reigns beat Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania
Reigns beat Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns cemented his status as the 'top dog' on RAW with his decisive win over Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35. Reigns pinned McIntyre clean after hitting the Scottish Psychopath with a Spear. After a win over one of the biggest heels on RAW, Reigns looks set for a shot at the WWE Universal title against former brother Seth Rollins but don't expect anything crazy like WWE swerving us with Roman turning heel.

WWE have actually hinted already at a possible program between The Big Dog and The Architect on RAW.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Brock Lesnar Becky Lynch WWE Network WWE Little Known Facts
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
5 Match outcomes that WWE secretly told us on RAW this week for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising decisions WWE can make at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Unforgettable WrestleMania matches which symbolise WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reports reveal WWE is planning "one big surprise" for Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
5 fallouts from WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
2019 WWE Wrestlemania 35: Confirmed Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, & More (5th April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 last-minute changes Vince McMahon could be secretly planning for WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
4 Last-minute booking decisions Vince McMahon could make at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 legends who shouldn't wrestle after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 things WWE have secretly told us with the WrestleMania 35 card
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us