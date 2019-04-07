WWE News: Bret Hart's attacker sent crazy Tweets to Vince McMahon and other WWE Superstars

Bret Hart was attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

What's the story?

Last night's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony took a nasty turn when a member of the audience attacked Bret Hart and tried to tackle him. After being arrested and charged with 2 counts of 3rd degree assault, he has now been identified as 26-year-old Zachary Madsen, a former MMA fighter.

In case you didn't know...

A fan jumped the rail at last night's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and attacked Bret Hart during the induction of the Hart Foundation. The fan tried to tackle Bret Hart but was taken down by Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and a number of WWE Superstars.

Browne and Davey Boy unloaded on the attacker while he was being subdued before he was contained and led away. You can check out a video of the incident below:

Literally on the verge of tears. Some horrible bastard fan just rushed the the ring and rugby tackled poor Bret Hart. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/DPGUVrmmpK — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 7, 2019

While he was being led away, Dash Wilder took a shot at him and hit him with an uppercut. You can check that out below:

Bret Hart’s attacker get mad his face smashed in by what looks like Dash Wilder. #WWEHoF #WWE #BretHart #Attack #WrestleMania credit to my boy Martin Endersby via FB pic.twitter.com/dO6Ckhk5Jt — dRAIL2k3 (@dRAIL2k3) April 7, 2019

The heart of the matter

It has now been revealed that Zach Madsen had been sending crazy Tweets to Vince McMahon, Triple H and a number of WWE Superstars. Madsen didn't seem like he was a fan of women being in the WrestleMania main event and called it a "setback for the human race". Here's what Madsen had to say to Vince McMahon:

I'm not sure what's more baffling: the fact that this fight hasn't been made official yet, or the fact that women are the main event of #WrestleMania35



Talk about a major setback for the human race.



You're a fool @VinceMcMahon #WWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/C5A082DVlN — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 2, 2019

A FOOL! You got that @VinceMcMahon ??? This is an abomination! You're a bigger fool than the officers responsible for arresting Becky, Charlotte, and Ronda tonight. What's the matter, old man?!? Why are you ignoring my messages?!? THIS IS NOT A GAME!! THIS IS A FIGHT!!! — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 2, 2019

Madsen also sent something that could be conceived as a threat, warning Vince McMahon that he would "rue the day you decided to have three "females" main event #WrestleMania35:

BREAKING NEWS! April fool day has been extended. And with no end date in site, I give to you all the literal april Fool himself! A-yo @VinceMcMahon Who in the blue hell taught you how to walk?!



You will rue the day you decided to have three "females" main event #WrestleMania35 pic.twitter.com/n4BUTcdQKk — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 2, 2019

Yo @VinceMcMahon This is the only show these majestic beings should be closing. @BeckyLynchWWE I need 3 sammiches for here.@MsCharlotteWWE Ham and CHZ@RondaRousey I got a coo-pahn. It'll be buy 0, get 3 free. And we need three water cups. @WWE #WWE #subway #ad pic.twitter.com/lMvLXWEszi — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 2, 2019

Madsen also Tweeted at Triple H:

Good morning @TripleH You can do it. You've always been superior and will always be superior to @StephMcMahon It's just a fact of life.



Now get back what's yours and put her and the current main event of #WrestleMania35 where they belong. Back stage.



Remember #BestForBusiness pic.twitter.com/ez8pMZqDoh — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 3, 2019

What's goin on here @TripleH ... do none of my messages transmit to you?!? Look, maybe I spoke out of turn and you're not in charge. Great job with NXT. Now tell me who is in charge!! It's DAMN NEAR SUNDAY AND ZACHZACH STILL HAS BILLS TO PAY!!! — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 3, 2019

Well well well. Mr Helmsley @TripleH



You have time to retweet, but not to respond to my messages ... pic.twitter.com/HNZkFuyBNJ — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 3, 2019

Madsen also Tweeted to Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose and accused Dean Ambrose of sneaking away:

Get a load of my last one @WWEDanielBryan You're in trouble this, Sunday! 🐐🐐🐄 #KofiMania



And what's that ... a Wild @TheDeanAmbrose trying to sneak away. No, no, noo. Do not think for that single, solitary second again that I have forgotten about you. Oh you'll be there! 🦓 — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 3, 2019

What's next?

WrestleMania is next! The Show of Shows takes place later tonight from the MetLife Stadium.

