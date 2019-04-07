WWE News: Bret Hart's attacker sent crazy Tweets to Vince McMahon and other WWE Superstars
What's the story?
Last night's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony took a nasty turn when a member of the audience attacked Bret Hart and tried to tackle him. After being arrested and charged with 2 counts of 3rd degree assault, he has now been identified as 26-year-old Zachary Madsen, a former MMA fighter.
In case you didn't know...
A fan jumped the rail at last night's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and attacked Bret Hart during the induction of the Hart Foundation. The fan tried to tackle Bret Hart but was taken down by Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and a number of WWE Superstars.
Browne and Davey Boy unloaded on the attacker while he was being subdued before he was contained and led away. You can check out a video of the incident below:
While he was being led away, Dash Wilder took a shot at him and hit him with an uppercut. You can check that out below:
The heart of the matter
It has now been revealed that Zach Madsen had been sending crazy Tweets to Vince McMahon, Triple H and a number of WWE Superstars. Madsen didn't seem like he was a fan of women being in the WrestleMania main event and called it a "setback for the human race". Here's what Madsen had to say to Vince McMahon:
Madsen also sent something that could be conceived as a threat, warning Vince McMahon that he would "rue the day you decided to have three "females" main event #WrestleMania35:
Madsen also Tweeted at Triple H:
Madsen also Tweeted to Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose and accused Dean Ambrose of sneaking away:
What's next?
WrestleMania is next! The Show of Shows takes place later tonight from the MetLife Stadium.