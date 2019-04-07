×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Bret Hart's attacker sent crazy Tweets to Vince McMahon and other WWE Superstars

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.78K   //    07 Apr 2019, 13:46 IST

Bret Hart was attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony
Bret Hart was attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

What's the story?

Last night's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony took a nasty turn when a member of the audience attacked Bret Hart and tried to tackle him. After being arrested and charged with 2 counts of 3rd degree assault, he has now been identified as 26-year-old Zachary Madsen, a former MMA fighter.

In case you didn't know...

A fan jumped the rail at last night's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and attacked Bret Hart during the induction of the Hart Foundation. The fan tried to tackle Bret Hart but was taken down by Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and a number of WWE Superstars.

Browne and Davey Boy unloaded on the attacker while he was being subdued before he was contained and led away. You can check out a video of the incident below:

While he was being led away, Dash Wilder took a shot at him and hit him with an uppercut. You can check that out below:

ALSO READ: WrestleMania 35: Preview, results predictions and match card

The heart of the matter

It has now been revealed that Zach Madsen had been sending crazy Tweets to Vince McMahon, Triple H and a number of WWE Superstars. Madsen didn't seem like he was a fan of women being in the WrestleMania main event and called it a "setback for the human race". Here's what Madsen had to say to Vince McMahon:

Advertisement

Madsen also sent something that could be conceived as a threat, warning Vince McMahon that he would "rue the day you decided to have three "females" main event #WrestleMania35:

Madsen also Tweeted at Triple H:

Madsen also Tweeted to Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose and accused Dean Ambrose of sneaking away:

ALSO READ: Natalya reacts to Bret Hart getting attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame

What's next?

WrestleMania is next! The Show of Shows takes place later tonight from the MetLife Stadium.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Bret Hart Vince McMahon
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
WWE History: When Vince McMahon rode the zip-line before Shawn Michaels did at WrestleMania 12
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 last-minute changes Vince McMahon could be secretly planning for WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Responds to John Oliver 
RELATED STORY
5 times Vince McMahon was embarrassed on live TV
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bret Hart's Hall of Fame attacker allegedly charged with assault
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania History: 5 bookings Vince McMahon changed at the last minute
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Natalya reacts to Bret Hart getting attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
5 ways Vince McMahon can get involved in WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE History: 4 superstars who made huge sacrifices for the company
RELATED STORY
5 Times WWE rehashed their own storylines
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us