WrestleMania 35: Preview, results, predictions and match card

Pratyay Ghosh

Who will have their WrestleMania moment this year?

WrestleMania is almost here and the card is set, other than whatever surprises WWE has in store for us. 8 titles are on the line this Sunday and without wasting any time, let's get straight into the final match card and the predictions. Who will have their WrestleMania moment this year?

PRE-SHOW

Buddy Murphy (C) vs Tony Nese (for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Murphy vs Nese

Buddy Murphy defends the WWE Cruiserweight Championship on the WrestkeNabua 35 pre-show. Murphy has been dominant since winning the Cruiserweight title at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia. It's hard to see Murphy losing his title at WrestleMania.

PREDICTION: Buddy Murphy retails

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Who will win the ATGMBR?

Announced participants: Braun Strowman, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Otis, Tucker, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, EC3, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy.

The big story going into the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale has to be the feud between the 'Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman and Michael Che and Colin Jost of SNL. There are also rumors that Rob Gronkowski could make a surprise appearance in the match. However, at this point, I'm going with Braun Strowman to win the ATGMBR.

PREDICTION: Braun Strowman

WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Can Asuka win the WrestleMania Women's BR?

Announced participants: Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke

Who will win the second ever WrestleMania women's Battle Royale? I'm going to go with Asuka although I won't be surprised if Lacey Evans is added to the match an wins it.

PREDICTION: Asuka

