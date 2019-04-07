×
WWE News: Natalya reacts to Bret Hart getting attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.06K   //    07 Apr 2019, 10:21 IST

Natalya reacts to what happened at the HOF
Natalya reacts to what happened at the HOF

What's the story?

Bret Hart was attacked by a fan during last night's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. However, due to a quick reaction from a number of Superstars and security, there wasn't much damage done.

In case you didn't know...

The Hart Foundation was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last night. Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart were one of the top tag teams in WWE in the early '90s before Bret broke out as a top singles star.

WrestleMania 35: Preview, results predictions and match card

The heart of the matter

During the Hart Foundation's induction into the Hall of Fame, a member of the audience jumped into the ring and tried to rugby tackle Bret Hart. Security jumped into the ring along with Travis Browne, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and others, who isolated the attacked and made sure Natalya and Bret Hart were safe.

The attacker got pounded by Travis Browne while being held down and even Davey Boy Smith got in the action. Dash Wilder also hit the man with an uppercut before he was led away. The attacker was later charged by police on 2 counts of third-degree assault as well as disorderly conduct.

Natalya took to Twitter after the Hall of Fame ceremony to give her thoughts on what had unfolded earlier on in the evening. Here's what the Queen of Hart's had to say:

"I’m so proud of my uncle @BretHart tonight during our HOF ceremony. Bret is a cancer survivor, a stroke survivor and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He didn’t deserve to be attacked or have his moment or my dad’s diminished. We got it back on track. Thank you, guys."

What's next?

Natalya will team up with her best friend, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, at WrestleMania when the challenge for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships.

Contact Us Advertise with Us