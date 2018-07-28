5 segments that will make you 'The fan of Jericho'.

This year, WWE released the list of its top picks ever. You know what happens when such lists get published, the man with 1004 holds Chris Jericho tops the list.

Y2J has been the guy who has always entertained the audiences. When he came to the WWE, he was the Vince McMahon guy, a heel backed by the authority. Then he had memorable heel turns against Shawn Michaels in 2009 and AJ Styles in 2016, which were excellent.

Acting as a heel for most of his career, Jericho has given jaw-dropping matches and has been one of the best on the microphone ever. Throughout his career in the WCW and the WWE, he has been the lone cause for bringing millions of Jerichoholics to the TV screen.

He was in the WCW cruiserweight division, thus, has some incredible moves from the ropes and possesses countering reversals. He has an amazing ability to counter almost every move of the opponent which he has proven time and again.

According to many wrestling observers and experts, he saved WWE in 2007 and 2012 through his comebacks. 2012 comeback was special. He has had a complete character makeover with a so-called 15,000 dollars light-up jacket. He had an amazing feud with CM Punk too.

This all has been the reason, there are millions of Jerichoholics, who are regularly DRINKING IT IN. Jericho was even more entertaining back in the early 2000s when he got involved in inter-gender feuds with Stephanie McMahon and Trish Stratus. His best moments on mic involve insulting fellow superstars

Let's watch 5 of those memorable segments that will make you a Jerichoholic.

5. E stands for?

Have you ever wondered what does E, in the name Big E stands for? If no, then watch this, and you will have a better idea, not about what it stands for, but what it stands for in the books of Jericho.

This is a segment from SmackDown live on 12th of February 2013. The MITB winner Dolph Ziggler interrupted Chris Jericho, along with Alberto Del Rio and his manager, alongside Big E and AJ Lee.

Dolph and AJ Lee ran their mouth and went hard at Jericho, but when Y2J started his talking, Ziggler and Co went, mum

