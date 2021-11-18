5 then vs. now dream matches for Seth Rollins 

Even before he burst onto the scene as a member of The Shield, people who worked with Seth Rollins knew he was destined to be something special. Professional wrestling legends such as Jim Cornette -- who persuaded him to choose WWE over IMPACT Wrestling -- still talk about Rollins in glowing terms and believe in his potential.

His singles career hasn't been without its ups and downs. While there have been some incredible moments such as his cash-in at WrestleMania 31 and his match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2019, he's also experienced lows like his feud with The Fiend that have set him back. However, he's always been resourceful enough to reinvent himself and remain relevant.

Rollins has been one of the signature superstars of this era, and there's always a temptation to fantasize about booking him in matches with some of the big names from the past. How would he have fared in a feud with The Rock during the Attitude Era or as a youngster looking to end the Streak?

Here are five then vs. now dream matches for Seth Rollins:

#5 Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

Seth Rollins followed in CM Punk's footsteps and made his name on the independent circuit before joining WWE. The two briefly worked together when The Architect was part of The Shield but they never got to have a big singles program with each other.

Punk reached the zenith of his popularity after "The Pipebomb" promo and his five-star match with John Cena. He then embarked on a 434-day reign as WWE Champion after winning the title at Survivor Series 2011. The Straight Edge Superstar was the compelling act in professional wrestling at the time, carrying WWE on his back.

Seth Rollins would have been a fantastic challenger to wrestle CM Punk during this run. The story would have tied in elements of their past and obvious similarities to each other. And is there any doubt that Punk and Rollins wouldn't have had incredible matches?

Edited by Kaushik Das