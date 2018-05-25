Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 Shockers WWE Could Pull Off Very Soon

    A new WWE Champion, an unexpected face turn, and two shocking heel turns.

    Abid Khan
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 04:21 IST
    41.28K

    WWE are
    We could be in for a roller-coaster ride

    With WWE doing everything in its power to book a solid show at MITB, there are tons of Superstars roaming directionless.

    Whether it is the future direction for Braun Strowman or Brock Lesnar's next challenger, everything seems to be up in the air.

    There's no denying that Backlash was disappointing. Since SummerSlam will take place in August, the WWE would be looking to right some wrongs.

    Considering how unhappy some fans are from the current product, it's time WWE reflects on what is transpiring and make some notable changes.

    So, without further ado, here are the five shockers WWE could pull off very soon.

    #1 SAnitY destroys Bludgeon Brothers and wins the SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships

    Chaos will
    Chaos will come

    Despite not showing up since the announcement of their main roster debut, SAnitY carries a lot of potential to take over the blue brand.

    Considering how dominating they are, they could cut right through the whole tag-team division. With Bludgeon Brothers displaying some dominance over the blue brand, there could be chaos awaiting us.

    With SummerSlam only three months away, WWE has a lot of time to book this bout. Moreover, pitting these two teams against each other could make for some solid television.

    Both teams possess a lot of similarities. Judging by the staleness surrounding the tag-team division at the moment, SAnitY could shock the audience by destroying the Bludgeon Brothers, and bring much-needed interest on SmackDown Live.


    WWE Raw SaNiTY Authors of Pain Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
