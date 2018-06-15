5 Shocking Decisions that can make WWE great again

These decisions could bring back the WWE we actually deserve.

Is Brock Lesnar ready for the Cult of Personality?

Having entertained the world for almost four decades, WWE has started to become more repetitive and predictable in their content.

Weekly shows like Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live are equally confusing and disappointing, with the exception of NXT.

Considering the enormous talent WWE possesses today, it's a damn shame that the creative team has failed to invoke crowd investment in their storylines.

Whether it is Brock Lesnar's Universal title reign, Roman Reigns' poor babyface run, or the stale weekly television, WWE has a lot of things to improve.

The company is at an all-time high as far as commerce is concerned, but is failing to live upto the expectations of the WWE Universe.

With Vince McMahon's days as chairman looking numbered, it would be likely that the boss would look to retire on a high note.

So, without further ado, here are the five shocking decisions that can make WWE great again.

#5 Roman Reigns finally embraces the villainous side

The Big Dog needs to save himself

WWE has failed miserably in their attempts to push Roman Reigns to the moon. While the Big Dog is talented, his character work is stale and poor.

Anything the former WWE Champion does is met with a chorus of boos and vehement rejection.

His latest feud with Jinder Mahal is beyond terrible and only adds up to the fact that the Big Dog desperately needs to change his character's mannerisms to save his career from fading.

Since the creative team has depreciated Reigns credibility as a performer, WWE needs to go the distance and pull something incredible in order to restore faith among the audience.

Considering that the Big Dog embraces the dark side and turns heel, it could be the beginning of a new dawn on Monday Night Raw.

With the red brand having Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, and Jinder Mahal working as top heels, WWE must turn Roman heel to save the show.

After proclaiming to retire the Undertaker and claiming his yard, the Roman Empire is showered with boos every single week he appears on Raw.

The company could utilize this heat and turn it into something brilliant if they want to secure a longer investment in the Big Dog.

Roman Reigns' babyface run is disappointing and has been insulting the intellect of the fans for so long. It's about time that the Big Dog embraces the dark side and becomes the biggest WWE villain ever.