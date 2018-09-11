5 shocking decisions WWE could make on Raw this week (10 September 2018)

Could this be the scene on Raw this week?

Okay, most of the points in this article might be far-fetched to some, but if someone told you that Raw last week would be filled with a bunch of surprising moments and segments, you would have thought twice. And this week's Raw could be filled with that amount of changes as well, due to WWE wanting to make up for the somewhat disappointing episode of Raw last week, fans could be in for a huge surprise this week as well.

From a potential title change to a winning streak coming to an end, let's see what tricks WWE could pull out of their bag this week.

#1 Ronda Rousey is handed her first loss in the WWE

WWE could give Alexa Bliss a huge boost heading into Hell in a Cell.

Ronda Rousey is the biggest star in the Raw women's division right now, as every other star such as Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon are being booked as tag team wrestlers. While Rousey has not had the best run as Women's Champion, her war with Alexa Bliss could see her take a hit this week. And we all know that Bliss won't pin Rousey, but in their tag team match with Alica Fox and Natalya involved, WWE could give Bliss a huge boost by having her take out Natalya to win the match.

While not an official loss for Rousey, this would still be a shocker as it would be an official loss on paper. It will also allow for Bliss to pick up some much-needed momentum.

#2 The B Team reinvoke their rematch clause

The B Team could be standing tall once again.

Last week on Raw, The B Team was slated to defend their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Revival, but it never got underway as Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler had taken out their original challengers backstage, and inserted themselves into the match. Under Baron Corbin's rule, Raw has been chaos, and McIntyre and Dolph winning the titles even though not been in the match is the perfect reason for the B Team to invoke their rematch clause this week on Raw.

This could see WWE pull a fast one on the WWE Universe and have Dallas and Axel cause the upset and get their titles back. While this would be a move that would be criticised by many, as the titles changing hands in one-week diminishes the value of a title change, but it could get the belts off Ziggler and McIntyre who are busy being Strowman's lackeys rather than the tag team champions at the moment.

