5 Shocking decisions WWE made at Super ShowDown 2019

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
608   //    08 Jun 2019, 06:58 IST

Lesnar was too slow for Rollins.
Lesnar was too slow for Rollins.

Super ShowDown was an event that many had not planned on seeing, as the build-up to the show had been quite lacklustre, one could even say that most of the matches on this match card had no build up.

However, when you have matches like Randy Orton vs Triple H and The Undertaker vs Goldberg on the card, no build is really required, as these Superstars' long history with one another basically makes up the chunk of the narrative.

And while we are on the topic of narrative, the event had been built around some of the most featured narratives WWE has been pushing on Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live over the last few weeks.

From Shane McMahon making Roman Reigns' life as hard as possible to Dolph Ziggler taking Kofi Kingston to an emotional limit, WWE had so many possible shocking decisions lined up for the show. So, which decisions did they end up making?

#1 Shane Might Be The Best In The World

He beat WWE's biggest star after all.
He beat WWE's biggest star after all.

"To be the man you got to beat the man," that famous quote by The Nature Boy Ric Flair could not be any truer, as in any sport, to be the best of your generation you have to overthrow the greatest professional that sport has to offer.

So, does that mean Shane McMahon beating Roman Reigns makes him 'the man' in WWE? it might seem like a silly question, as Shane is just a part timing heel that is good in his role, but for him to be any more than that just seems absurd.

Well, the fact of the matter is Roman Reigns is the man in WWE, and Shane just beat him. While it took a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre to accomplish that feat, Reigns is no pushover, and pinning him in the centre of the ring with or without help is just astounding.

WWE wasting a huge moment like that on a show like Super ShowDown with an opponent of Shane McMahon's calibre is just shocking. This means that WWE is looking to continue this feud, but there are so many ways to accomplish that, rather than having the biggest star in the company fall to McMahon.

