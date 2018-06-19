5 shocking moments from Money In The Bank 2018

2018 has been the year of unpredictable booking from the WWE creative team, and the Money in the Bank pay-per-view was no different.

A night of twists and turns.

There are few pay-per-view concepts left on WWE’s extensive calendar that invoke a feeling of excitement out of wrestling fans and Money in the Bank is genuinely one of those shows. From superstars doing crazy stunts with ladders to dream matches coming to fruition, Money in the Bank delivers nonstop action every year.

This year WWE took a subtler approach in building up their card, but their common approach to this pay-per-view was an actual swerve, as the surprises on the show ranged from few to far too many.

However, with a few must-see matches and an otherwise underwhelming card, WWE delivered a reasonably entertaining show that had finishes no one could’ve predicted and action that thrilled when it needed to. Therefore, when it is all said and done, all a wrestling fan expects from a Money in the Bank pay-per-view is trainwreck action, deserved winners and high octane drama in between, WWE sort of ticked everything off that list as their trail of unpredictable moments raged on.

#1 Bliss captures the Money in the Bank contract

A moment no one saw coming, well maybe except for Becky Lynch.

The 2018 edition of the newly created Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match was pegged as a resurgence for the women’s division, as months of predictable booking, hot stars stuck in limbo and the possibility of seeing a new face of the product emerge was interesting enough to get fans engaged.

Moreover, with the likes of Ember Moon, Sasha Banks and Charlotte in the marquee bout, there was no way WWE could screw things up with the booking of this match, and while many feel this was the time to crown a new pack leader in the women’s division WWE had other plans, as they always do.

That plan was Alexa Bliss obtaining her first Money in the Bank briefcase, and while this came as a shock to many, it was exciting to witness “Little Miss Bliss” winning the match, but it was kind of a head-scratcher to be truly honest.

Bliss had just been the main feature of the Raw women’s division for the entirety of last year, and WWE pushing her over Superstars such as Ember Moon and Becky Lynch who could genuinely grow with the contract in hand was a confusing decision. Furthermore, if fans felt outraged by the fact, Bliss had got another opportunity to reign on the mountain of the women's division they did not see what was coming next.