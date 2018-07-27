Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 most shocking moments in the WWE in the last decade 

Joshua Mckenney
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.22K   //    27 Jul 2018, 23:14 IST

Enter caption

Don't get me wrong, sticking to the script is great and all but sometimes it does the heart good to surprise yourself, be spontaneous, and live on the edge. If you don't have one of those moments where you completely shock yourself and everyone around you with something that you did, you didn't leave your mark.

In pro-wrestling, the same thing applies. You can have a great career, but if you didn't do anything newsworthy, spontaneous, or anything that will drop jaws, what can you really say about it? These moments did just that and more. Here are 5 shocking moments in the last decade (WWE).

#5 WrestleMania 31 Money in the Bank cash in

This moment was history-making to say the least. This particular cash in was great for so many reasons. One being that it was the first cash in to happen at Wrestlemania. What more do you really need to say? It was only a matter of time before somebody would come along and pull this off, especially on the stage of all stages.

It went down in history as "The Heist of the Century" and there honestly isn't a better name for something like this. There's nothing like hating the bad guy with all of your heart, only to realize that you're being worked because they're actually being an amazing heel. There will NEVER be another moment like this in WWE, and if they try to do it again, it will be painfully obvious where they got the idea from.

Heel Seth at his best:

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
The Shield The Undertaker Seth Rollins
Joshua Mckenney
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a writer and would like to use writing as a platform to showcase my love for sports entertainment through informative media. Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RopeBreakM Subscribe to my Youtube Channel: RopeBreak Media
5 greatest moments in WWE Extreme Rules history
RELATED STORY
5 iconic images from past Money in the Bank events
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Heel Turns In WWE History
RELATED STORY
5 Top moments of Roman Reigns in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 years of The Shield: Seth Rollins' best and worst...
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Moments from the Money in the Bank Ladder...
RELATED STORY
Seth Rollins turns 30: 5 most memorable moments featuring...
RELATED STORY
5 possible shocking betrayals in the making
RELATED STORY
5 Things which you missed from the Extreme Rules PPV
RELATED STORY
Ranking The Best Moments of Money in the Bank PPV
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us