5 shocking returns that may happen at the 2019 Royal Rumble

23 Nov 2018

With us nearing the end of 2018, it won't be long until January next year, and we all know what that means: the Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania 35.

For years, the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match has been one of the most exciting matches of the year, with that excitement doubled earlier this year with the introduction of the Women's Royal Rumble.

The match has seen some classic moments, from Stone Cold's three Rumble wins, to Maven's shock elimination of The Undertaker in 2002.

But as 2019 rolls around, there's plenty of Superstars who will be hoping to add their name to the illustrious list of winners, that includes The Rock, Hulk Hogan, John Cena and Triple H.

There is often surprise Rumble entrants, usually wrestlers from days gone by, who want one final shot at headling WrestleMania.

Here are five shocking returns that may happen at the 2019 Royal Rumble

#5 Batista

Upon returning, and leaving the WWE in 2014, Dave Batista has become a true success.

Not just a multiple-time former World Champion, Batista has become a leading man in Hollywood, working in franchises such as Blade Runner, James Bond, and most prominently, working as Drax The Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But if you've seen any interviews with the Animal, you'll know that he cannot shake the wrestling itch, with a rumoured match between him and Triple H scheduled for WrestleMania 35.

Whilst that match is now up in the air, given the Game's injury at Crown Jewel, the Rumble match proves to be a great return spot for the Animal, regardless of Mania plans.

Already a two-time winner (2005 and 2014), Batista's second victory was not received well by fans, who wanted Daniel Bryan.

Hopefully, the Animal will get a better response in 2019.

