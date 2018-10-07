WWE News: Former WWE Champion takes shot at Triple H

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam has taken a shot at WWE COO Triple H in a response to Hulk Hogan on Twitter.

In case you didn't know

Van Dam debuted in WWE in 2001, as part of the WCW & ECW Alliance. Despite the group being heels, Van Dam was one of the most popular stars, due to his acrobatic ability and natural personality.

In 2006, Van Dam won the WWE Championship from John Cena at ECW: One Night Stand, and was awarded the ECW Championship on the debut episode of the revamped ECW.

In 2013, Van Dam returned to the company, unsuccessfully challenging for the World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships, before leaving the following year.

Outside of WWE, Van Dam has had success in Impact Wrestling, holding the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in 2010.

The heart of the matter

Responding to an article where the Undertaker spoke on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, Hogan spoke about a proposed feud between the Deadman and the Giant that never transpired.

Speculating on where a match between the two iconic stars would take place, Van Dam responded saying that "someone would've run in and pedigreed them both" alluding to the Game's finisher.

This is seemingly a reference to the belief that Triple H has held down talent for years to further his own career in WWE.

I think someone would’ve run in and pedigree’d them both. Don’t you? 🤔 — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) October 5, 2018

What's next?

After his victory at Super Show-Down, Triple H (alongside Shawn Michaels) was attacked by The Undertaker and Kane, adding to the speculation that the four will face in a tag-team match at WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE Crown Jewel will take place November 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will be the second event in the nation as a part of the company's 10-year deal with the country.